Formula 1

Pirelli’s Mario Isola: Bringing softest tyre step to Austria “helps us in putting the focus on entertainment”

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Pirelli Media / LAT Images

Pirelli is bringing their softest tyre range to the Austrian Grand Prix, which Pirelli Motorsport Director Mario Isola expects will bring added drama and excitement to the race through increased degradation and overtaking opportunities.

Mario Isola said that Red Bull Ring’s short distance and “busy” layout made for thrilling races in past seasons. He also said that the “low-severity” circuit allows them to bring softer compounds that are ideal to produce racing action.

“The asphalt at the Red Bull Ring offers reasonably low grip on a low-severity circuit, which makes it possible to bring the softest tyres in the range. This helps us in putting the focus on entertainment, at a venue that has often delivered exciting races in the past, thanks to a busy and compact lap that’s essentially a series of short corners.”

Two race weekends were held at the Red Bull Ring last season, the Styrian Grand Prix and the Austrian Grand Prix, with the latter running the same step of compounds that will be used at this year’s event. 

Max Verstappen won last year’s Austrian Grand Prix with a two-stop strategy, starting on mediums followed by two stints on the hard tyre. Isola said that the nomination will, however, open the door to several possible strategies– especially with the added element of it being a sprint weekend.

“Traction and especially braking are key here: with a  particular risk of lock-ups in some of the tricky downhill braking areas. Maintaining the performance of the rear tyres throughout the lap is also vital to ensure adequate traction. Our tyre nomination makes a variety of different potential strategies possible.”

Credit: Pirelli Media
Share
86 posts

About author
Formula One Writer and Student Journalist based in Illinois, U.S.A.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

Williams’ Dave Robson: Latifi “raced hard until the end and put up a strong fight against faster cars”

By
1 Mins read
Williams Head of Vehicle Performance Dave Robson praised Latifi’s “strong drive” in Silverstone despite not reaching the points, and was relieved that Albon and the several other drivers involved in the first-lap crashes weren’t injured.
Formula 1

Nicholas Latifi: “It felt really nice to be properly racing in the pack”

By
1 Mins read
Williams’ Nicholas Latifi finished twelfth at the British Grand Prix while team-mate Alex Albon retired after the dramatic first-lap incident.
Formula 1

“We have to thank the great improvements in safety”- Alfa Romeo’s Frédéric Vasseur

By
1 Mins read
Frédéric Vasseur has praised the FIA and Formula 1 for the continued push to improve safety in the sport after seeing Zhou Guanyu escape injury in a horror crash at Silverstone.