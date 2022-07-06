Pirelli’s Mario Isola: Bringing softest tyre step to Austria “helps us in putting the focus on entertainment”

Pirelli is bringing their softest tyre range to the Austrian Grand Prix, which Pirelli Motorsport Director Mario Isola expects will bring added drama and excitement to the race through increased degradation and overtaking opportunities.

Mario Isola said that Red Bull Ring’s short distance and “busy” layout made for thrilling races in past seasons. He also said that the “low-severity” circuit allows them to bring softer compounds that are ideal to produce racing action.

“The asphalt at the Red Bull Ring offers reasonably low grip on a low-severity circuit, which makes it possible to bring the softest tyres in the range. This helps us in putting the focus on entertainment, at a venue that has often delivered exciting races in the past, thanks to a busy and compact lap that’s essentially a series of short corners.”

Two race weekends were held at the Red Bull Ring last season, the Styrian Grand Prix and the Austrian Grand Prix, with the latter running the same step of compounds that will be used at this year’s event.

Max Verstappen won last year’s Austrian Grand Prix with a two-stop strategy, starting on mediums followed by two stints on the hard tyre. Isola said that the nomination will, however, open the door to several possible strategies– especially with the added element of it being a sprint weekend.

“Traction and especially braking are key here: with a particular risk of lock-ups in some of the tricky downhill braking areas. Maintaining the performance of the rear tyres throughout the lap is also vital to ensure adequate traction. Our tyre nomination makes a variety of different potential strategies possible.”