Roberto Merhi To Replace Injured Boschung In Upcoming F2 Rounds

Campos Racing have announced that their FIA Formula 2 driver Ralph Boschung is to be replaced by former Manor Marussia F1 driver Roberto Merhi due to recurring neck issues which have hampered the Swiss drivers progress throughout the season.

In an official press release, Team Principal Adrián Campos Jr. explained,

“Unfortunately our driver Ralph Boschung won’t be able to contest in Spielberg as his season turned into a nightmare after Imola and we haven’t delivered our full potential yet. I feel very confident because he will work a lot to be back with us as soon as possible and at his 100%.“

“Besides, I would like to extend a warm welcome to Roberto, who will be temporarily replacing Ralph. We expect a quick adaptation and let’s complete a positive weekend together.“

Boschung initially withdrew from round four of the 2022 F2 season in Barcelona after suffering from neck pains he sustained during round three in Imola. He then missed races in Monaco before managing a points finish at the following round in Baku, but had to withdraw again from round seven at Silverstone.

Credit: Formula Motorsport Limited

The experienced F2 driver spoke of his disappointment, “It’s been tough few last months, since after Imola the neck has dominated my every day and professional life, it’s very difficult to leave the team mid-season like this but I really need to recover from this injury and I thank my sponsors and the team for being fully supportive.“

“I wish Roberto the best of luck in Austria, I am happy to give him the chance to drive the MoonMobile, he is a good friend and a great driver.“

Spanish racing driver Merhi competed in fourteen Formula One Grand Prix across the 2015 season, with a twelfth place at the 2015 British Grand Prix being his best result. Following his stint in F1, he raced in Formula 2 for Campos in the 2017 and 2018 seasons, achieving a podium in his final race at the Yas Marina Circuit.

In Campos’ official statement, Merhi revealed his delight to return to the category, “I’m delighted to drive Ralph’s MoonMobile car. I will try my best to achieve strong results to respond to the trust that Ralph, his sponsors and Campos Racing have placed in me.“

“I drove a F2 car in 2018 for the very last time with Campos Racing, with whom stepped onto the podium at Yas Marina. I really like Spielberg circuit, a good place to come back.“