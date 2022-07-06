Formula 2

Roberto Merhi To Replace Injured Boschung In Upcoming F2 Rounds

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd.

Campos Racing have announced that their FIA Formula 2 driver Ralph Boschung is to be replaced by former Manor Marussia F1 driver Roberto Merhi due to recurring neck issues which have hampered the Swiss drivers progress throughout the season.

In an official press release, Team Principal Adrián Campos Jr. explained,

Unfortunately our driver Ralph Boschung won’t be able to contest in Spielberg as his season turned into a nightmare after Imola and we haven’t delivered our full potential yet. I feel very confident because he will work a lot to be back with us as soon as possible and at his 100%.

Besides, I would like to extend a warm welcome to Roberto, who will be temporarily replacing Ralph. We expect a quick adaptation and let’s complete a positive weekend together.

Boschung initially withdrew from round four of the 2022 F2 season in Barcelona after suffering from neck pains he sustained during round three in Imola. He then missed races in Monaco before managing a points finish at the following round in Baku, but had to withdraw again from round seven at Silverstone.

Boschung
Credit: Formula Motorsport Limited

The experienced F2 driver spoke of his disappointment, “It’s been tough few last months, since after Imola the neck has dominated my every day and professional life, it’s very difficult to leave the team mid-season like this but I really need to recover from this injury and I thank my sponsors and the team for being fully supportive.

I wish Roberto the best of luck in Austria, I am happy to give him the chance to drive the MoonMobile, he is a good friend and a great driver.

Spanish racing driver Merhi competed in fourteen Formula One Grand Prix across the 2015 season, with a twelfth place at the 2015 British Grand Prix being his best result. Following his stint in F1, he raced in Formula 2 for Campos in the 2017 and 2018 seasons, achieving a podium in his final race at the Yas Marina Circuit.

In Campos’ official statement, Merhi revealed his delight to return to the category, “I’m delighted to drive Ralph’s MoonMobile car. I will try my best to achieve strong results to respond to the trust that Ralph, his sponsors and Campos Racing have placed in me.

I drove a F2 car in 2018 for the very last time with Campos Racing, with whom stepped onto the podium at Yas Marina. I really like Spielberg circuit, a good place to come back.

Share
62 posts

About author
Massive single-seater motorsport fan, usually found in my garage watching 90's Grand Prix.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 2

Iwasa And Fittipaldi Showing Signs Of Improvement Following Podiums

By
2 Mins read
Both Ayumu Iwasa and Enzo Fittipaldi achieved their second podium of the season during the wet Silverstone Sprint Race. As well as showing great race pace, the two rookies also demonstrated how far they have come in their first season.
Formula 2

Sargeant Leads Pourchaire to First F2 Victory

By
2 Mins read
For the second race weekend in a row, Logan Sargeant has made it another all-rookie weekend after winning his first F2 race in the Silverstone Feature Race.
Formula 2

Doohan Celebrations After Soaking Silverstone Sprint Win

By
2 Mins read
After already taking two pole positions and one podium in the 2022 F2 championship, Jack Doohan has finally found himself on the winners step following a brilliant display on the slowly drying tarmac of Silverstone Circuit.