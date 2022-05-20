Boschung Forced to Withdraw from Barcelona Due to Neck Pain

In an official statement posted to the Campos Racing social media channels, the Spanish racing outfit have announced that Ralph Boschung has been withdrawn from the Barcelona race weekend due to “significant neck pain” which he sustained during round three in Imola.

Boschung was able to take part in Free Practice on Friday morning which was where the injury seemed to flare up again, ruling him out for the rest of the weekend.

Campos Racing’s official statement reads:

“Unfortunately, our driver Ralph Boschung will not be able to participate in thus weekend’s round in Barcelona.”

“The Swiss driver begain to have significant neck pain after Round 3 in Imola. However, he was confident he would be able to race this weekend, but after today’s free practice he realised that he could not drive at the best of his abilities and has decided to withdraw from the event and focus on his recover to try to be 100% for the next round in Monaco.”

“Obviously the team fully supports his decision and wishes him a quick recovery.”

Boschung then tweeted to his personal twitter account, “A very tough day. I thank you all for the support and will hopefully recover very soon.”

The Swiss driver is the second driver to withdraw from a race weekend in the 2022 FIA Formula 2 season, with rookie driver Cem Bölükbasi withdrawing from the Jeddah Sprint and Feature Race as well as the Imola weekend after a heavy crash he sustained in qualifying around the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.