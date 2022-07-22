Sargeant Continues Red Hot Form With Pole at Paul Ricard

Carlin’s Logan Sargeant is continuing to prove his potential with another pole position in the 2022 FIA Formula 2 championship, with just three hundredths of a second separating the top three qualifiers in Le Castellet.

The Williams junior left it late to steal the pole from DAMS’ Ayumu Iwasa who was on provisional until Sargeant’s last second lap. The Japanese driver ended up just six-thousandths of a second off the pole time of Sargeant.

Frederik Vesti completed the top three after out-qualifying early championship candidate and ART Grand Prix team-mate, Théo Pourchaire once again.

The Frenchman who will be enjoying his home race weekend qualified in fifth place, just behind Virtuosi Racing’s Jack Doohan who qualified in fourth.

Championship leader Felipe Drugovich had another consistent qualifying and put himself onto the third row of the grid in sixth place where he will line-up alongside Pourchaire.

The soaring temperatures that were present at the southern French circuit played a part in the careful preparation laps that the grid had to go through before they started their flying laps.

The two Hitech Grand Prix drivers of Jüri Vips and Marcus Armstrong occupy the fourth row of the grid in seventh and eighth, respectively, with just half a second seperating the top eight qualifiers.

The pole-sitters team-mate, Liam Lawson, will start from ninth in the Feature Race and on the front row of the reverse grid Sprint Race, with PREMA Racing’s Jehan Daruvala starting on the reverse grid pole for Saturday’s Sprint.

Daruvala’s team-mate, Dennis Hauger, brought out the red flags with seven minutes to go after being forced to stop on track with an issue with his Dallara F2/18. The Norwegian F3 champion will start both races of the weekend from eighteenth place.