Formula 2

Sargeant Continues Red Hot Form With Pole at Paul Ricard

By
1 Mins read
Sargeant pole in France
Credit: Formula Motorsport Limited

Carlin’s Logan Sargeant is continuing to prove his potential with another pole position in the 2022 FIA Formula 2 championship, with just three hundredths of a second separating the top three qualifiers in Le Castellet.

The Williams junior left it late to steal the pole from DAMS’ Ayumu Iwasa who was on provisional until Sargeant’s last second lap. The Japanese driver ended up just six-thousandths of a second off the pole time of Sargeant.

Frederik Vesti completed the top three after out-qualifying early championship candidate and ART Grand Prix team-mate, Théo Pourchaire once again.

The Frenchman who will be enjoying his home race weekend qualified in fifth place, just behind Virtuosi Racing’s Jack Doohan who qualified in fourth.

Championship leader Felipe Drugovich had another consistent qualifying and put himself onto the third row of the grid in sixth place where he will line-up alongside Pourchaire.

PREMA in France. Sargeant on Pole.
Credit: PREMA Racing

The soaring temperatures that were present at the southern French circuit played a part in the careful preparation laps that the grid had to go through before they started their flying laps.

The two Hitech Grand Prix drivers of Jüri Vips and Marcus Armstrong occupy the fourth row of the grid in seventh and eighth, respectively, with just half a second seperating the top eight qualifiers.

The pole-sitters team-mate, Liam Lawson, will start from ninth in the Feature Race and on the front row of the reverse grid Sprint Race, with PREMA Racing’s Jehan Daruvala starting on the reverse grid pole for Saturday’s Sprint.

Daruvala’s team-mate, Dennis Hauger, brought out the red flags with seven minutes to go after being forced to stop on track with an issue with his Dallara F2/18. The Norwegian F3 champion will start both races of the weekend from eighteenth place.

POSNO.NAMENATTEAMTIME
16Logan SargeantUSACarlin1:43.871
217Ayumu IwasaJPNDAMS+0.006
39Frederik VestiDNKART Grand Prix+0.029
43Jack DoohanAUSVirtuosi Racing+0.163
510Théo PourchaireFRAART Grand Prix+0.290
611Felipe DrugovichBRAMP Motorsport+0.370
78Jüri VipsESTHitech Grand Prix+0.437
87Marcus ArmstrongNZLHitech Grand Prix+0.506
95Liam LawsonNZLCarlin+0.612
102Jehan DaruvalaINDPREMA Racing+0.755
1120Richard VerschoorNLDTrident+0.887
124Marino SatoJPNVirtuosi Racing+0.968
1321Calan WilliamsAUSTrident+1.047
1422Enzo FittipaldiBRACharouz Racing System+1.164
1515Roberto MerhiESPCampos Racing+1.230
1612Clément NovalakFRAMP Motorsport+1.246
1724David BeckmannGERVan Amersfoort Racing+1.432
181Dennis HaugerNORPREMA Racing+1.526
1925Amaury CordeelBELVan Amersfoort Racing+1.634
2016Roy NissanyISRDAMS+1.871
2114Olli CaldwellGBRCampos Racing+1.872
2223Cem BölükbasiTURCharouz Racing System+1.902
F2: Le Castellet – Qualifying Classification
71 posts

About author
Huge fan of all things single-seater and covering the FIA Formula 2 championship.
Articles
