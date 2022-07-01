Sargeant Doubles Carlin’s Pole Tally at Silverstone

Carlin’s Logan Sargeant has secured his first FIA Formula 2 pole position at Silverstone Circuit in round seven of the 2022 championship.

The legendary British track has become favourite of the American driver, with him previously taking back-to-back poles here in 2020 with a podium and victory in respective races. The pole position also marks Carlin’s second of the weekend, with Zak O’Sullivan setting the fastest lap in FIA Formula 3‘s qualifying earlier in the day.

ART Grand Prix’s Frederik Vesti lines up alongside Sargeant on the front-row after qualifying in second place ahead of the championship leader, Felipe Drugovich, in third.

The second place man in the standings, Theo Pourchaire set an identical time to his championship rival but it is the Brazilian who starts ahead due to the fact that his time was set before the Frenchman’s in the thirty-minute qualifying session.

Sargeant’s Carlin team-mate, Liam Lawson, rounded out the top five qualifiers with a time that was just two tenths off the top spot.

Credit: Formula Motorsport Limited

After the grid had clocked in their first round of flying laps, it was Vesti who was quickest with a nice three-tenth gap to the Virtuosi Racing’s Jack Doohan in second.

However, it didn’t take long for Sargeant to claim the top spot like he did in Friday morning’s free practice session, smashing Vesti’s time by seven tenths to go clear before the drivers dived into the pits for a set of fresh soft-compound tyres.

The American youngster looked like a man in fine form, setting purple after purple and smashing his already top time by a further five-tenths. Happy with the job he had done, Sargeant cooly entered the pits as everyone else fought for the scraps.

DAMS‘ Ayumu Iwasa found himself in sixth position, ahead of Doohan and Hitech Grand Prix’s Juri Vips.

Enzo Fittipaldi and Jehan Daruvala rounded out the top ten, meaning they will both be on the front-row of Saturday’s Sprint Race with the Indian driver on reverse grid pole position.