O’Sullivan’s Silverstone stunner seals Carlin’s first FIA F3 pole

Credit: Formula Motorsport Limited

Zak O’Sullivan took his and Carlin‘s first-ever pole position in the FIA Formula 3 Championship at Silverstone on Friday afternoon.

As in Free Practice earlier in the day, most of the field went out, set banker laps and boxed again in unison, making it difficult for the 29-car field to find clear track.

Martins improved on his early benchmark time but Maini, Bearman, Leclerc led with just under 20 minutes to go, before Bearman went less than a second ahead, but Maini took it straight back again.

Zane Maloney showed his hand to sit third just past the halfway stage, just ahead of Jonny Edgar, Arthur Leclerc and Caio Collet.

As they did in Free Practice earlier in the day, much of the field spent quite a while in the pits, before all heading out at the same time to try to secure clean air and pole position.

Once they emerged, the MP Motorsport cars were immediately quick, before Zak O’Sullivan went top with a 1:44.597.

Isack Hadjar set the timing screens alight in the first two sectors, but lost time in the final sector and could only improve to P13 with three minutes remaining.

Maloney went just behind O’Sullivan and Arthur Leclerc to go third, while Leclerc’s final effort couldn’t take him above the Carlin driver on what was now a fully dry track.

Caio Collet improved in the middle sector but could only stay fourth, while Jak Crawford went fifth and Roman Stanek sat eighth.

FIA Formula 3 Silverstone Qualifying Results:

Pos.No.NameNat.TeamTime/Gap
126Zak O’SullivanGBRCarlin1:44.597
24Arthur LeclercMONPrema Racing+0.027s
33Zane MaloneyBARTrident+0.041s
410Caio ColletBRAMP Motorsport+0.186s
55Jak CrawfordUSAPrema Racing+0.208s
66Oliver BearmanGBRPrema Racing+0.266s
717Kaylen FrederickUSAHitech GP+0.279s
82Roman StanekCZETrident+0.323s
918Isack HadjarFRAHitech GP+0.325s
1012Kush MainiINDMP Motorsport+0.333s
117Victor MartinsFRAART Grand Prix+0.361s
1231Reece UshijimaGBRVan Amersfoort Racing+0.415s
1320David VidalesSPACampos Racing+0.431s
141Jonny EdgarGBRTrident+0.451s
158Gregoire SaucySUIART Grand Prix+0.606s
169Juan Manuel CorreaUSAART Grand Prix+0.643s
1729Franco ColapintoARGVan Amersfoort Racing+0.703s
1821Hunter YeanyUSACampos Racing+0.971s
1916Pepe MartiSPACampos Racing+0.979s
2023Ido CohenISRJenzer Motorsport+1.121s
2125William AlataloFINJenzer Motorsport+1.213s
2219Nazim AzmanMALHitech GP+1.218s
2327Brad BenavidesSPACarlin+1.258s
2424Federico MalvestitiITAJenzer Motorsport+1.322s
2530Rafael VillagomezMEXVan Amersfoort Racing+1.337s
2628Enzo TrulliITACarlin+1.391s
2711Filip UgranROMMP Motorsport+1.454s
2815Zdenek ChovanecVENCharouz Racing System+3.116s
2914Laszlo TothHUNCharouz Racing System+3.441s
