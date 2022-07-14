“Scoring with both cars is a good outcome from a tough Sprint weekend” – Andreas Seidl

Andreas Seidl says it was a good recovery by the McLaren F1 Team to score points with both cars during Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix, particularly from where they were, performance-wise, on Friday.

Lando Norris finished seventh and Daniel Ricciardo in ninth at the Red Bull Ring, both having failed to finish inside the top ten in Saturday’s Sprint race. Both were able to make progress and capitalise on the misfortune of others to break into the points.

Seidl, the Team Principal of the Woking-based squad, was thankful for the fighting spirit of both drivers and they whole team trackside for never giving up and fighting for the best result possible as they continue their battle with the BWT Alpine F1 Team for fourth place in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship Constructors’ standings.

And now he says everyone needs to have a rest and reset ahead of the next double header, which starts at the Circuit Paul Ricard in France later this month.

“Scoring with both cars is a good outcome from a tough Sprint weekend here in Spielberg,” said Seidl. “Starting P10 and P11 after a good recovery yesterday, the objective today was simply to move further forward.

“Finishing P7 and P9 in the Austrian Grand Prix is satisfying after starting the weekend on the back foot with several issues on Friday. Thanks to Lando and Daniel for showing great fighting spirit. Same for the team who worked hard this weekend – as they have all through this back-to-back sequence.

“Today we executed a clean race, which got us where we needed to go. Thanks to everyone here trackside, and back at the factory, together with our colleagues at HPP, for helping secure eight valuable points in our Constructors’ Championship battle.

“A short break now to rest, reset and analyse our performance before we go again in France. We’re looking forward to Paul Ricard.”