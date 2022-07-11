SODA racer Dan Ertman killed in motorcycle accident

Dan Ertman, who raced in the Short-course Off-road Drivers Association and was a liked name in the Wisconsin short course scene, died Saturday in a motorcycle accident in Marinette County. He was 53.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Department, Ertman was travelling southbound on U.S. Route 41 at 5:53 PM when he lost control of his motorcycle, causing him to skid along the road while the bike crashed into a ditch. He was pronounced dead on site by a county medical examiner. Ertman was not wearing a helmet, and is presumed to have ridden at high speeds with alcohol in his body.

“Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve reports that on Saturday July 9th 2022 at 5:53 P.M. Marinette County Dispatch received calls of a motorcycle crash on U.S. Hy. 41 in the southbound lanes just north of the Oconto County Line,” begins a statement released by the department.

“Sheriff’s Deputies, Grover — Porterfield Fire Department, Aurora Bay Area Paramedics responded to the scene. The investigation revealed that the motorcycle was southbound at a high rate of speed and had passed several other vehicles. The operator of the cycle who was alone on the bike then lost control and skidded down the highway. The cycle traveled into the ditch and the operator came to rest on the shoulder. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful. The victim was later pronounced dead on the scene by the Assistant Marinette County Medical Examiner.

“The victim has been identified as DANIEL E. ERTMAN age 53 of Oconto WI. No helmet, alcohol and speed are believed to be contributing factors in this fatality which remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and Marinette County Medical Examiner.

“This is the third traffic fatality in Marinette County in 2022.”

Ertman primarily raced in SODA‘s Class 6100 class, officially called the HumbleCock Good Ole’ Boys and is a two-person division that uses passenger sedans that are almost fully stock save for the use of a roll cage and lack of glass in windows. Driving a 1975 Pontiac Grand Prix, he ran three races during the inaugural SODA season in 2021 but did not enter the first three rounds of 2022 due to scheduling clashes.

He had raced off-road for decades, including competing in the original SODA series in the 1990s until Class 6100 was removed under its successor Championship Off-Road Racing (CORR). In 2019, he finished third in the class at Crandon International Raceway‘s 50th Anniversary Red Bull Crandon World Cup.

Outside of racing, he worked as a project coordinator at metal fabricator Robinson Inc.

“It is with sad and heavy hearts that we share, SODA racer, Dan Ertman passed away last night in a motorcycle accident,” reads a statement from SODA posted on Sunday.

“He was running a light season this year because of time constraints and he was focused on building a new GOB car to handle the young guns in his class.

“Dan raced GOB in the 90’s with the original SODA, until the class was cut during the CORR years. He also did some mud drag racing in the interim.

“Dan built his GOB to run the CRANDON 50th and placed an impressive 3rd place! He always drove his car harder than his competition at Gravity park and was a crowd favorite.

“He will be deeply missed by his fans and fellow racers. Rest In Peace, Dan!”