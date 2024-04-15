Robert Stout to race Pro 4 in 2024

Robert Stout will make his début in a Pro 4 truck during the 2024 Championship Off-Road season, running a part-time schedule for Adrian Cenni Racing in the #28.

“I’ve wanted to race these trucks for over ten years. It’s the best of the best at the highest levels of the sport,” said Stout in a press release. “I have massive respect for all the players in this class but I can’t wait to battle with them.”

Although mainly a sports car driver, Stout won the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series‘ Production 1000 UTV championship in 2019 a season after claiming Rookie of the Year honours. After LOORRS’ shutdown, he switched from UTV to off-road trucks—albeit on pavement—when he entered the Stadium Super Trucks in 2021.

He scored his first of three career SST wins during his rookie season at Nashville en route to a third-place points finish. Another third came in 2022 with a win at Bristol. The two-round 2023 season saw him finish sixth but scored another victory in Race #1 at Nashville.

While SST was his main focus over the past three years, he also returned to short course by competing in the UTV-based Texas Outlaw Series.

Injector Dynamics, who sponsored him during his LOORRS days and the 2023 SST season, will return as his primary backer; Yawpower Products and Tubeworks will also feature their branding on his truck. The funding is not enough to run the entire Championship Off-Road schedule, but rounds circled on his calendar include the two at Crandon International Raceway (Forest County Potawatomi Brush Run and World Championships) in June and August.

Cenni also races in Pro 4, finishing third in the 2023 championship with a win at Bark River.