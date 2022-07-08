Formula 1

Verstappen clinches pole even as the Mercedes drivers crash at the Austrian Grand Prix 

By
3 Mins read
Share
Credit: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen clinched pole position at the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria. The Dutchman will start in pole position in the Sprint race on Saturday afternoon.

Charles Leclerc was in second position, just 0.029 seconds slower than Verstappen. Carlos Sainz was in third position with less than one-tenths of a second separating the top three drivers.

Sergio Pérez and George Russell rounded off the top five positions in the qualification session.

Both Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Russell, crashed and brought the red flags out in the final qualification session.

The qualifying session started under clear skies with air temperatures at 18 degrees C and track temperatures at 32 degrees C in very windy conditions.

The Pirelli tyre choice at this race is the white-striped hard compound tyres (C3), yellow-striped medium compound tyres (C4), and red-striped soft compound tyres (C5), the softest range of compounds in the Pirelli tyre range.

Q1: Aston Martin drivers knocked out

In the windy conditions, the drivers found it difficult to keep the car within the track limits.

The Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team drivers, Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll, had their quick laps deleted and found themselves in the drop zone.

They were joined by Daniel Ricciardo, Zhou Guanyu and Nicholas Latifi in the bottom five in the time sheets.

Leclerc, Sainz and Verstappen were at the top of the time charts and Hamilton showed pace and looked as if he could challenge for pole position

Q1 dropzone: Daniel Ricciardo, Lance Stroll, Zhou Guanyu, Nicholas Latifi, Sebastian Vettel

Q2: Bottas and Norris knocked out

Lando Norris found it difficult to keep the car on the track as he struggled with braking in the windy conditions and was eliminated.

Yuki Tsunoda also ran wide at Turn 1 on his final run to botch up his lap amid angry screams on team radio.

Pérez made it into the final session of qualification (Q3) in the dying minutes of the session as he finally set a timed lap to take sixth position. But even that lap is under investigation for exceeding track limits.

The session ended with Leclerc, Verstappen and Hamilton at the top of the time charts.

Q2 dropzone: Pierre Gasly, Alexander Albon, Valtteri Bottas, Yuki Tsunoda, Lando Norris

Q3: Verstappen takes pole for the sprint race

The last all-important twelve minutes of the top ten shootout started with pole position being contested by Verstappen, Sainz and Leclerc.

Verstappen took provisional pole position ahead of Leclerc. Hamilton seemed to be in the hunt for pole for the first time this season.

After slotting into eighth position on his first timed lap, Hamilton crashed heavily and brought out the red flags. The crash was greeted by cheers from the orange-clad Dutch fans.

When the session resumed, Russell went out first but the Briton hit the barriers and suffered a damaged rear-wing. The session was again red-flagged.

When the session resumed with less than three minutes to go, Leclerc with a quick final sector snatched provisional pole from Verstappen. Sainz slotted into second position.

But Verstappen edged Leclerc to take his third consecutive pole position at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The two Haas F1 drivers followed up their good showing at Silverstone with a top ten finish.

The Sprint race tomorrow afternoon will decide the starting grid for the race on Sunday.

Top 10: Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, Sergio Pérez, George Russell, Esteban Ocon, Kevin Magnussen, Mick Schumacher, Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton

2022 Austrian Grand Prix Qualification Results:

PosNoDriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3Laps
11Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1:05.8521:05.3741:04.98419
216Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1:05.4191:05.2871:05.01326
355Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1:05.6601:05.5761:05.06626
411Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1:06.1431:05.8051:05.40424
563George RussellGBRMercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team1:06.2351:05.6971:05.43124
631Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1:06.4681:05.9931:05.72627
720Kevin MagnussenDENHaas F1 Team1:06.3661:05.8941:05.87922
847Mick SchumacherGERHaas F1 Team1:06.4051:06.1511:06.01122
914Fernando AlonsoESPBWT Alpine F1 Team1:06.0161:06.0821:06.10322
1044Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team1:06.0791:05.4751:13.15120
1110Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri1:06.5891:06.16020
1223Alexander AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1:06.5161:06.23015
1377Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo Racing1:06.4421:06.31914
1422Yuki TsunodaJAPScuderia AlphaTauri1:06.4631:06.85119
154Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1:06.3301:25.84719
163Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team1:06.61310
1718Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team1:06.84712
1824Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo Racing1:06.9019
196Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing1:07.0039
205Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team1:07.08312
Share
270 posts

About author
Avid Formula 1 and Motorsport fan for a very long time. Love researching and writing about F1. An Engineer by profession. All-round sports nut
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

Kevin Magnussen 'not super happy' Despite Seventh Place in Austria Qualifying

By
1 Mins read
Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher will line-up seventh and eighth in Saturday’s Sprint race at the Red Bull Ring after a strong Friday for Haas.
Formula 1

Esteban Ocon: “It felt like the car really came alive during Q2 and Q3”

By
2 Mins read
Both Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso made it into Q3, but there were mixed fortunes for the two Alpine drivers once there.
Formula 1

Mercedes Drivers Pleased with Red Bull Ring Pace Despite Crashing out of Q3

By
2 Mins read
Not the ending to Qualifying that Mercedes wanted as both George Russell and Lewis Hamilton found the wall to leave the team with work to do overnight to repair the cars.