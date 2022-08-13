Kristoffersson And Hansen Lead WRX Season Opener In Hell

The new all-electric era of the FIA World Rallycross Championship finally got underway today at Lånkebanen in Hell, Norway today, with some familiar favourites proving that they have adapted well to the new regulations.

On a day crammed full of firsts, the new “superpole” system was used for the first time in the RX1e class. After free practice, each driver takes it in turn to set one hot lap that determines their grid position. The field is very tightly bunched, as the top five drivers were separated by just over half a second, with Johan Kristoffersson, Timmy Hansen, and Kevin Hansen all setting identical sector two times. Ultimately, it was the four-time world champion Kristoffersson who snatched pole by 0.15 seconds to the visible disappointed of main rival Timmy Hansen.

Then began the racing proper. Despite having had virtually no testing, the speed of the launches of these cars is undeniable. With drivers now unable to use the Joker Lap on lap 1 of any track where the Joker is at the first corner, all the cars were forced to do battle on their opening laps. In their race, Kristoffersson, Kevin Hansen, and Kristoffersson’s Volkswagen Dealerteam BAUHAUS teammate Ole Christian Veiby did battle into turn one of their opening heat race, with Kristoffersson’s Volkswagen Polo RX1e just squeezing ahead of Hansen’s Peugeot 208 RX1e. The four-time world champion defended his position before settling into a comfortable lead and the heat win, beating Hansen by over 2 seconds.

Kristoffersson Leads The Pack In Hell. Credit: World @ Red Bull Content Pool

In the second race in heat 1, it was clear that the drivers have not forgotten the old maxim “rubbing is racing.” On the run down to turn 2, the four cars concertinaed up, with debutant Gustav Bergström in the third Polo ultimately paying the price when his front bumper ripped on the back of Niklas Grönholm’s PWR RX1e. The chaos helped Timmy Hansen on his way, finishing just 0.291 seconds behind his compatriot Kristoffersson.

In heat two, the tables were turned. Kevin Hansen led the way in the first of the heat races, with Grönholm finishing one and a half seconds behind. Having struggled a little in practice this morning, Hansen now seems to be settling into the car a little more. As the drivers become more familiar with their machinery, we can expect the pace to increase. Then came the first time the two world champions faced each other in the new era of the sport. This time, it was Timmy Hansen who managed to come out on top, finishing 0.412 seconds ahead.

With points in the heat races now determined by position rather than time, the two champions are currently tied. However, with no actual championship points being dished out until the end of the final tomorrow, it’s all still very much to play for as we head into heat 3, the progression races, semi-finals and then the final.