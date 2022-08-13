PREVIEW: 2022 FIA World Rallycross Championship – Hell, Norway

After years of waiting, the revolutionary new era of the FIA World Rallycross Championship gets underway this weekend in Hell with the return of a classic track, a hugely competitive field of rallycross superstars, and the first glimpse of the 500kW (680bhp) beasts in action. After the launch event on 11 August, where the excitement levels for these astonishingly fast cars began to rise, the racing proper begins on Saturday 13 August at the Ramudden World RX of Norway 2022.

The new age for the cutting edge of the sport nevertheless has a sense of familiarity about it, as the sport returns to the ever popular Lånkebanen circuit in Hell, Norway, after a three-year absence. The undulating track always delivers spectacular racing, and it is fitting that the new electric machines make their debut at such a classic track, in a country which is one of the world’s leading lights for automotive sustainability.

The opening round of the new RX1e class may only have 8 competitors (unfortunately the much anticipated GCK Motorsport Lancia Delta Evo-e is not ready to compete yet but will appear later in the season), but they are 8 of the finest and most exciting drivers in the world. Spearheading the field into the future is defending and four-time world champion Johan Kristoffersson. The Swedish superstar leads a three car Volkswagen Dealerteam BAUHAUS outfit, which also features teenager Gustav Bergström, who is an exciting, promising young talent, and Norway’s Ole Christian Veiby. Having spent the last 6 years honing his skills in rallying, Veiby is itching to get back into rallycross and is confident his Volkswagen Polo RX1e will be competitive from the off, saying “we have produced a good package that should put us in strong shape for the season ahead and enable us to fight at the front.”

2019 World Champion Timmy Hansen with his new Peugeot 208 RX1e. Credit: 2022 Hansen Motorsport

They will have their work cut out to stay at the top of the sport, as an old rivalry is set to be reignited. Timmy Hansen tied with Kristoffersson at the end last season, losing out to his compatriot on countback, and so will be more determined than ever to add a second world title to his collection. The fraternal Hansen World RX Team lineup remains unchanged, as Timmy’s brother Kevin Hansen goes into battle once more. Having scored a remarkable 7 podiums out of 9 events in 2021, Kevin is more than ready to step out of his brother’s shadow and take centre stage.

Expect great things from the Construction Equipment Dealer Team outfit as well. Finland’s Niklas Grönholm is on top form, having matched Kristoffersson’s 3 event wins in 2021. In a season already crammed with firsts, Klara Andersson makes the step up from the supporting RX2e category. Having impressed last season, finishing fourth at her debut event at Spa-Francorchamps, Andersson’s ascent to WorldRX makes her the first permanent female competitor in the sport’s history.

This is the beginning of something completely new for the sport. While the field may be smaller than in the past, we should still be in for some exceptional racing. The season gets underway this weekend (13/14 August).