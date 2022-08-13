FIA World Rallycross

PREVIEW: 2022 FIA World Rallycross Championship – Hell, Norway

By
2 Mins read
Share
WorldRX Ready To Electrify Hell. Credit: World @ Red Bull Content Pool

After years of waiting, the revolutionary new era of the FIA World Rallycross Championship gets underway this weekend in Hell with the return of a classic track, a hugely competitive field of rallycross superstars, and the first glimpse of the 500kW (680bhp) beasts in action. After the launch event on 11 August, where the excitement levels for these astonishingly fast cars began to rise, the racing proper begins on Saturday 13 August at the Ramudden World RX of Norway 2022.

The new age for the cutting edge of the sport nevertheless has a sense of familiarity about it, as the sport returns to the ever popular Lånkebanen circuit in Hell, Norway, after a three-year absence. The undulating track always delivers spectacular racing, and it is fitting that the new electric machines make their debut at such a classic track, in a country which is one of the world’s leading lights for automotive sustainability.

The opening round of the new RX1e class may only have 8 competitors (unfortunately the much anticipated GCK Motorsport Lancia Delta Evo-e is not ready to compete yet but will appear later in the season), but they are 8 of the finest and most exciting drivers in the world. Spearheading the field into the future is defending and four-time world champion Johan Kristoffersson. The Swedish superstar leads a three car Volkswagen Dealerteam BAUHAUS outfit, which also features teenager Gustav Bergström, who is an exciting, promising young talent, and Norway’s Ole Christian Veiby. Having spent the last 6 years honing his skills in rallying, Veiby is itching to get back into rallycross and is confident his Volkswagen Polo RX1e will be competitive from the off, saying “we have produced a good package that should put us in strong shape for the season ahead and enable us to fight at the front.”

2019 World Champion Timmy Hansen with his new Peugeot 208 RX1e. Credit: 2022 Hansen Motorsport

They will have their work cut out to stay at the top of the sport, as an old rivalry is set to be reignited. Timmy Hansen tied with Kristoffersson at the end last season, losing out to his compatriot on countback, and so will be more determined than ever to add a second world title to his collection. The fraternal Hansen World RX Team lineup remains unchanged, as Timmy’s brother Kevin Hansen goes into battle once more. Having scored a remarkable 7 podiums out of 9 events in 2021, Kevin is more than ready to step out of his brother’s shadow and take centre stage.

Expect great things from the Construction Equipment Dealer Team outfit as well. Finland’s Niklas Grönholm is on top form, having matched Kristoffersson’s 3 event wins in 2021. In a season already crammed with firsts, Klara Andersson makes the step up from the supporting RX2e category. Having impressed last season, finishing fourth at her debut event at Spa-Francorchamps, Andersson’s ascent to WorldRX makes her the first permanent female competitor in the sport’s history.

This is the beginning of something completely new for the sport. While the field may be smaller than in the past, we should still be in for some exceptional racing. The season gets underway this weekend (13/14 August).

1Johan KRISTOFFERSSONSWEKristoffersson MotorsportSWEVolkswagen RX1e
12Klara ANDERSSONSWEConstruction Equipment Dealer TeamSWEPWR RX1e
17Gustav BERGSTRÖMSWEGustav BergströmSWEVolkswagen RX1e
21Timmy HANSENSWEHansen World RX TeamSWEPeugeot 208 RX1e
52Ole Christian VEIBYNORKristoffersson MotorsportSWEVolkswagen RX1e
68Niclas GRÖNHOLMFINConstruction Equipment Dealer TeamSWEPWR RX1e
71Kevin HANSENSWEHansen World RX TeamSWEPeugeot 208 RX1e
77René MÜNNICHDEUALL-INKL.COM Muennich MotorsportDEUSEAT Ibiza RX1e
RX1e Entry List – Ramudden World RX of Norway 2022
Share
12 posts

About author
Lifelong fan of motor sport, mainly covering the FIA World Rallycross Championship
Articles
Related posts
FIA World Rallycross

New Era Of World Rallycross Launched In Norway

By
1 Mins read
The new all-electric era of WorldRX launched last night in Norway ahead of a thrilling weekend of motorsport in Hell.
FIA World Rallycross

Hell RX becomes the first round not to allow to joker on the first lap

By
2 Mins read
Ramudden World RX of Norway sees a new era of rallycross as the new all-electric RX1e cars will make the race debut, but the event also sees something else that is new
FIA World Rallycross

Premiere of the new era Of World Rallycross to take place next week

By
2 Mins read
After years of waiting, the electric era of the FIA World Rallycross Championship is finally ready to begin.