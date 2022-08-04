Formula 1

“We had mixed fortunes as a team” – AlphaTauri’s Jody Egginton Post Hungarian GP

By
1 Mins read
Share
Image: Francois Nel/Getty Images.

Jody Egginton, Technical Director at Scuderia AlphaTauri believes that, despite not getting into the points, the race pace shown in Pierre Gasly‘s race was promising, following his pitlane start on Sunday.

Gasly was set to start the race from nineteenth on the grid after getting a lap time deleted, but instead used the opportunity to tactically add some extra Power Unit components to his car, dropping him back just one place. The Frenchman would start the race at the Hungaroring from the pit-lane, then recover to twelfth place in the race. Meanwhile, Yuki Tsunoda started the race from sixteenth after also being knocked out of Qualifying One; but after suffering with balance and grip (as well as a mid-race spin), the Japanese driver placed nineteenth overall in the race.

Regardless of the result, Egginton believes there are takeaways from the weekend:

“We had mixed fortunes as a team today. Pierre drove a very strong race, from a pitlane start, making good use of the soft and medium compounds to come home 12th. Unfortunately, Yuki had a far more difficult race, struggling with grip and balance in every stint and generally not being happy with his car.

“Although no issue was evident from the telemetry, we need to conduct an investigation to get to the bottom of this.”

AlphaTauri brought upgrades to their car in France, but Tsunoda claims that they are not ‘paying off’. Egginton did, however, explain that the Hungarian Grand Prix taught the team more about the update, which will also come with a lot of data.

“Looking at the bigger picture, although we have not achieved the target of getting back to scoring points again here in Hungary, the race pace shown today is positive and with a better starting position we could have potentially delivered points with Pierre, which is a good sign.

“Equally as important though is the amount we have learned about the upgrade here which, when combined with the next updates, will hopefully move us forward another step.

“We now have a week back at base focused on analysis from this event and preparations for the next Grand Prix before everyone heads off for a well-earned break, ahead of the second half of the season, which we are all looking forward to.”

Image: Francois Nel/Getty Images.
Share
75 posts

About author
Joe McCormick is a 20-year old Formula 1 journalist and writer from Devon, who loves everything F1!
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

“I must say I’m happy with today" - Gasly After Impressive Hungarian Grand Prix Performance

By
2 Mins read
After a tricky weekend, AlphaTauri need to spend the summer break looking at why their upgrades aren’t working the way they would like them to.
Formula 1

Mike Krack: “Taking home one world championship point is little reward for a job well done”

By
2 Mins read
Aston Martin Team Principal Mike Krack was proud of the team’s performance at the Hungarian Grand Prix, having broken into the points after putting together a solid effort.
Formula 1

Sebastian Vettel: “Saturday performance needs to be a focus for the second half of the year”

By
2 Mins read
Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel finished in the points with a tenth place result, with team-mate Lance Stroll just behind in eleventh at the Hungarian Grand Prix. Both drivers were happy with race pace, but agree that qualifying needs to be improved upon.