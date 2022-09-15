Franco Colapinto: “To finish with two wins five podiums is an absolute dream.”

After claiming his second FIA Formula 3 victory of the 2022 season in the final round of the season in Monza, Franco Colapinto finished his F3 rookie season ninth in the overall standings.

The Argentinian picked up five podiums over the course of the season, which contributed greatly to his final total of seventy-six points.

Colapinto’s efforts made up eighty-four per cent of Van Amersfoort Racing’s points tally this season, as the Dutch outfit finished sixth in the teams’ championship in their first ever season.

Colapinto commented on his 2022 Formula 3 season and those who supported him throughout as he said:

“What a year it was! Entering our first season in FIA F3 with VAR I didn’t know what to expect. To finish it with two wins and 5 podiums is an absolute dream. I am thankful to everyone at Van Amersfoort Racing for their hard work and dedication.

“We came here as rookies and still gave teams who were racing here for many years a run for their money. Thanks to Frits (van Amersfoort ) and Tom (Claessen) for their trust in me. It’s been a pleasure.

“I am beyond proud to have the support of my country Argentina and standing on top of the Monza podium having the Argentinian anthem played for me is a memory I will carry with me for a long time.

“Thanks to ROFGO Racing for our third season together. I wouldn’t be here without their support.

Thanks to Corporativo GTO, Gulf Oil International, Venture Engineering, Pit Stop Monte Carlo, Cockpit Simuladores, and Bell Racing for supporting me. And last but not least, thank you to Bullet Sports Management who made it all possible.”