Gabriel Bortoleto sets the fastest time in Day Two of Formula 3 post season testing in Jerez

As day two of FIA Formula 3 post season testing in Spain got underway, Zak O’Sullivan set an impressive 1:30.025 within the first half an hour to claim top spot.

However, he was usurped by Gabriel Bortoleto soon enough as the Brazilian broke into the 1:29s to grab first position from O’Sullivan.

With just over an hour gone from the session, the first red flag was waved, as Taylor Barnard met the same fate as many drivers on day one, finding himself in the barriers at turn ten.

When the session resumed, yesterday’s afternoon time topper Kaylen Frederick shot up into the top five, before Roberto Faria’s ART car went off at tuen eight, prompting a brief red flag.

Bulgarian driver Nikola Tsolov completed the most laps in the morning session, clocking in at a whopping fifty four laps for ART.

As the morning session neared its conclusion Bortoleto improved his time, recording 1:29.554, leaving him 0.373 seconds clear of Marti in second, as the checkered flag was waved signalling the end of the morning session.

The afternoon session in Jerez began with Christian Mansell cementing his place at the top of the times, setting a 1:32.492, to lead the field as the session reached the half hour mark.

Later on, Taylor Barnard once again provoked a red flag as he spun into the gravel at turn eight, and was unable to get his Jenzer car moving again.

When the session was green flagged, Hugh Barter overtook his Campos teammate to claim top spot, until just before the hour mark, Josep Maria Marti hoisted himself up until first, then Christian Mansell swiftly ragined his lead, breaking into the 1:31s.

The second red flag of the afternoon then occurred as yesterday’s quickest man Gabriele Mini found the barriers at turn ten.

After the restart the Campos cars once again showed excellent pace as Mansell improved his time to extend his lead at the top before Marti set a 1:31.807 to take first place from his teammate.

Credit: Formula Motorsport Limited

With just under an hour to go, Gabriel Bortoleto stole first position from Marti by just 0.003 seconds, although the Brazilian then collided with the barrier, to bring out yet another red flag courtesy of turn ten.

Mini then made amends for his mistake earlier on to grab top spot from Bortoleto, before Taylor Barnard found himself in a familiar position in the barriers at turn ten, causing another red flag with twenty minutes remaining in the session.

A chaotic final fifteen minutes ensued after the session restarted, as Zak O’Sullivan put his PREMA in first position before being bettered by Gabriele Mini as he took top spot.

However, with five minutes remaining in Day Two of Formula 3 post season testing, Josep Maria Marti claimed the lead with a 1:31.324, which would see him finish the afternoon practice session in first.

Gabriele Mini followed him in second, as Paul Aaron took third for PREMA. Dino Beganovic and Leanardo Fonaroli rounded out the top five as Zak O’Sulliavn came sixth to ensure all three PREMA cars finished inside the top six.

Formula 3 cars return to the track tomorrow for the final day of post-season testing in Jerez.