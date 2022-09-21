Isaac Barashi joins F4 British Championship grid as Phinsys by Argenti expands to four cars

Isaac Barashi will be joining the Phinsys by Argenti this weekend at Silverstone as the ROKiT F4 British Championship certified by FIA squad expand to four cars, with the seventeen-year-old racing alongside Mercedes-AMG F1 junior Daniel Guinchard, Aiden Neate and Adam Fitzgerald.

Barashi has been testing throughout the year, building his experience and mileage in the Tatuus T-421 with the upcoming weekend marking his competitive debut in the series.

“I’m very excited to compete in the final two rounds of the ROKiT British F4 season with Argenti,” said Barashi.

“I’ve had a really productive year so far, bedding in with the team and getting used to the challenges of a Formula 4 car.

“The ambition is to race full-time in the championship in the future, so with the winter months ahead, these races at Silverstone and Brands Hatch will put us in a good position to keep working during the off-season.

“Thanks to Michael [Meadows] and the team for the opportunity.”

Credit: Jakob Ebrey Photography

While it could be daunting for some, team manager Michael Meadows is relishing the opportunity to run four cars for the end of the season.

“Isaac’s performed really well during our testing programme, so the next logical step for him as a driver is to build up some race experience,” explains Meadows.

“In Daniel, Aiden and Adam, he’ll have a strong mix of experience and styles to learn from, and our engineering team will be hard at work to help bring him up to speed as quickly as possible.

“From a team perspective, having four cars out there is also very pleasing. It ends the season on a positive note for us, and should give us plenty of momentum heading into the winter.”