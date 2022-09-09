Oliver Bearman tops the times in final practice of the FIA Formula 3 season

The drivers headed out on to the wet Monza track for the final practice of the FIA Formula season, to get some important laps in ahead of the qualifying session later on this afternoon, as seven drivers are still in contention for the Formula 3 title.

After first laps had been set by most drivers, and the virtual safety car period that had commenced due Federico Malevesti’s car coming to a halt at the side of the track, it was an ART 1-2 at the top of the timing sheets.

However, championship leader Victor Martins was not one of them, as Gregoire Saucy led the way, followed by Juan Manuel Correa.

Soon enough, a dry line began to appear on the track, as Zak O’Sullivan set the first lap time in the 1.49’s, despite a wobbly moment on the exit of Ascari.

Many drivers then headed to the pits to put on slick tyres, in an attempt to improve their lap times that they had set on the wet tyres.

As the majority of drivers started setting flying laps on slick tyres, the lead changed hands multiple times, but it would be Oliver Bearman who claimed top spot after the first set of hot laps on a drying track, with a 1:47.228.

With less than three minutes remaining in the session, Bearman once again improved his time to strengthen his lead at the top of the times with a 1:46.301. However, a multitude of drivers began to break into the 1.45’s, and Carlin’s Jonny Edgar claimed top spot as the drivers prepared for their final flying laps of the practice session.

The checkered flag was waved and the drivers began to complete their final hot lap attempts. A flurry of cars rushed across the line, but it was Oliver Bearman who set the fastest time, topping the practice time sheets with a 1:44.873.

Isack Hadjar finished the session second, followed by Arthur Leclerc, while Jonny Edgar and David Vidales rounded out the top five.

Championship leader Victor Martins was only good enough for seventh, 0.149 seconds of his teammate Gregoire Saucy in sixth.

This performance bodes well for Bearman going into an extremely high stakes qualifying later on today in Monza, but fellow title contenders Hadjar and Leclerc are not far behind the Brit, and will also be hoping secure pole for the final feature race of the 2022 FIA Formula 3 season.