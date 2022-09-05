Robert Stout beats McFarland for SST Bristol Race 2 win

Robert Stout and Cleetus McFarland‘s Stadium Super Trucks Race #1 at Bristol Motor Speedway did not go as hoped as the former missed the podium while the latter was involved in yet another wreck. Race #2 had a happier ending for both as they duelled for the lead throughout, and a late pass by Stout allowed him to finally score his first win of 2022.

McFarland started on the front row after suffering terminal damage in the first race from contact with Max Gordon, and he used the starting spot to his advantage to quickly take the lead. Stout began his day further back in eighth but only needed half a lap to move up to second: his starting lane on the outside groove, led by McFarland, had the better launch at the green flag to move into the top five; after Stout got by pole-sitter Dave Kiley and Matt Carriker, Zoey Edenholm and Derek Bieri overshot the sharp turn onto the backstretch pit road which Stout capitalised upon.

Two laps later, Stout caught McFarland before the latter spun out entering the back pit lane, leading to contact. Gordon ran behind the two, and the trio remained in those positions through both competition cautions. Despite losing a chunk of his nose on a landing following the final restart, Stout continued to stalk McFarland before his prey ran wide to give an opening down pit road. McFarland was able to shut the door as they entered the infield before Stout caught up again in the final chicane.

The battle continued through lap fifteen when Stout made his move on pit road that forced McFarland wide and Gordon to bypass the ramp while running three-abreast, though McFarland beat him into the infield once again. The pit road hairpin ultimately became McFarland’s undoing on the final lap when he overshot and lost two spots to Stout and Gordon.

“I used up all my brakes,” McFarland explained. “I got into that corner and I just couldn’t stop the dang thing. I was like, ‘Nooooo!'”

Despite losing the win in the final moments, McFarland was able to notch his first podium and finish a race without further issue. Gordon’s runner-up marked his fifth career podium.

The win is the second for Stout after Nashville in 2021. McFarland quipped Stout “did not run me over. He was just waiting for me to make a mistake. He was like, ‘I know that giraffe’s going to mess up eventually,’ and I did.”

Stout posted on Instagram, “1st place here at Bristol today! We were able to not just take the race win but after what I believe was a 4 way weekend points tie, able to claim the overall with this win! Epic event, the crowd was awesome!”

Later in the day, McFarland, Robby Gordon (finished fourth), Bieri (seventh), Carriker (twelfth), and Dave Sparks (thirteenth; retired with a mechanical failure) competed in the headlining Bristol 1000 organised by McFarland. Brad DeBerti won the Ford Crown Victoria race while Bieri topped the SST drivers in fifth ahead of Gordon (seventh), McFarland (twelfth), Carriker (fourteenth), and Sparks (twentieth; crashed out).

Unofficial results

Finish Start Number Driver Laps 1 8 28 Robert Stout 17 2 9 77 Max Gordon 17 3 2 1776 Cleetus McFarland 17 4 11 7 Robby Gordon 17 5 12 55 Gavin Harlien 17 6 7 67 Ben Maier 17 7 6 52 Derek Bieri 17 8 10 57 Bill Hynes 17 9 4 21 Zoey Edenholm 17 10 13 007 Fielding Shredder 17 11 1 435 Dave Kiley 17 12 3 .50 Matt Carriker 17 13 5 801 Dave Sparks 15