Stefano Domenicali: “Today once more the tyres showed themselves to be perfect” at the Dutch Grand Prix

Formula One Chief Executive Officer Stefano Domenicali said that the Pirelli tyres had a “perfect” showing at the Dutch Grand Prix, having displayed their dependability and ability to foster on-track action.

With the race neutralised twice in Zandvoort– once for a virtual safety car, and another full safety car later on– tyre strategy added another layer of complexity and unpredictability to Sunday’s race.

“Today once more the tyres showed themselves to be perfect, by allowing for different strategies, increasing the number of on-track battles as well as overtaking moves, and helping us to deliver a successful and spectacular product that people love, while still guaranteeing the safety that is essential for a sport such as F1.

“This is a global success that we’d like to celebrate at Monza in style, hoping also that there’s space for a bit of red there too after all this orange!”

With Zandvoort in the rear view, attention shifts to this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, an exciting event for Italian-based Pirelli that will mark 150 years since the institution’s founding.

“With the energy and the passion of the fans at Zandvoort still ringing in our ears, we head to Monza: an incredibly important venue for Formula 1, where we celebrate 100 years of the circuit and 150 years of Pirelli: an Italian institution that is synonymous with motorsport.”