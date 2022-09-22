Yuki Tsunoda to remain with Scuderia AlphaTauri in 2023

Scuderia AlphaTauri have announced that Yuki Tsunoda will remain with the Italian-based team for the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season. The 2023 season will mark Tsunoda’s third season in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship after the Japanese driver debuted at the 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix for AlphaTauri, scoring a points finish on his debut outing in the sport.

Tsunoda has since endured an up-and-down run of form in his thirty-eight race starts in Formula 1, with his best finish coming at the chaotic 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix where Tsunoda came home in fifth-place. The young Japanese driver has faced his fair share of criticism since his arrival on the grid, with Tsunoda known to not be afraid to share his true feelings over the radio.

The AlphaTauri driver currently sits sixteenth in the Driver Standings with eleven points to his name. Tsunoda has faced a considerable amount of misfortune in the 2022 Formula One season, looking primed for a top-ten finish at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Tsunoda’s DRS flap would snap into two, forcing him into a pit stop for repairs. Tsunoda would go on to finish in thirteenth place around the streets of Baku.

Speaking on his contract extension with the team, Tsunoda has credited his move to Italy last year to be closer to the team’s factory in Faenza for being able to become better acclimatised within the team.

“I want to say a huge thank you to Red Bull, Honda and Scuderia AlphaTauri for continuing to give me the opportunity to drive in F1. Having moved to Italy last year, to be closer to the factory, I really feel part of the team and am glad that I get to carry on racing with them in 2023.

“Of course, our 2022 season isn’t over yet and we’re still pushing hard in the midfield battle, so I’m fully focused on finishing it on a high and then we will look forward to next year.”