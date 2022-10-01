Off Road

Child killed, others injured in NORRA 500 accident

Credit: César Córdova

The first day of the 2022 NORRA 500 on Friday was overshadowed by a fatal accident involving a competitor and a chase team.

On the thirteenth Route Mile of the course, a transit period along the highway from Ensenada to Ojos Negros and near a garbage dump, the #1464 Unlimited Truck of Matthew Legg lost its brakes and collided with a Ford F-150 at around 9 AM. The accident resulted in the death of a boy approximately nine years of age and his parents being hospitalised after being assisted by the Mexican Red Cross.

“Yesterday a NORRA race team lost one of its members due to injuries sustained in a tragic accident during a highway transit stage of the NORRA 500,” reads a statement from NORRA posted Saturday. “Racers and teams are the heart of our extended NORRA family. NORRA’s thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to all involved.”

The second and final day of the race proceeded as planned without further incident. Dave Mason Jr. won the overall.

