Dino Beganovic joins PREMA lineup for the 2023 Formula 3 season

Dino Beganovic will join PREMA’s FIA Formula 3 driver lineup for the 2023 season, making it the eighteen-year-olds fourth consecutive season driving for the team, after representing them for a season in Formula 4, followed up by two years in FREC.

Beganovic clinched the 2022 Formula regional European championship title by forty points, beating out Italian driver Gabriele Mini to secure top spot in his second season in the series.

The Swede also impressed in the PREMA car at Formula 3 post-season testing in Jerez, where he completed a monumental two hundred and thirty-nine laps across the three-day test.

Beganovic expressed his delight towards receiving the call-up to the team as he said, “I am extremely happy to be racing with Prema, my team, in the 2023 FIA F3 Championship, it will be our fourth year together, and I’m very proud to continue working together.

“Prema has an amazing history in F3 and won at least one championship per year there. I think it is definitely a step in the right direction for my future and for the team, as we have been working for a long time together. Testing in Jerez put us in a good position with the preparations for next year, and we want to continue from that.”

PREMA team principal Rene Rosin also commented on the new signing saying, “We have been working with Dino since the very beginning of his career, and we are elated to continue for 2023. We went through F4 and FRegional with increasingly impressive results together, and his current championship lead in FREC shows how competent and outstanding he has become as a driver.

“The 2023 season will be a key step in shaping up the rest of his career. We are willing to support Dino in making a positive impact right from the start, and we will work as hard as possible throughout the winter months.”