Kevin Magnussen: Points “couldn’t come at a better time” than in Austin

Haas F1 Team’s Kevin Magnussen scored key points at the United States Grand Prix with a ninth place finish. He was, however, boosted to eighth after Fernando Alonso’s post-race time penalty was applied. This penalty is currently being appealed by BWT Alpine F1 Team, so this result remains subject to change after Thursday’s hearing.

Magnussen was happy to have been able to secure a points finish at Haas’ home Grand Prix, also aligning with the announcement of a significant sponsorship with MoneyGram.

“I’m super happy. For us as a team, it’s very important to get these points at our home race in the US – and it’s very big on the weekend that we announce a great title sponsor with MoneyGram – it couldn’t come at a better time.”

Magnussen came within inches of gaining one more position, having fought wheel-to-wheel with Sebastian Vettel through the final turns of the last lap in what was one of the race’s most intense battles. Nonetheless, Magnussen praised Vettel’s fierce driving.

“Of course, I’m gutted to lose a position to Sebastian. I have to say it was some driving from him, that’s when you realize why he’s a four-time World Champion.”

The Danish driver also gave props to his team for putting together such a successful strategy at Circuit of the Americas, which saw him take on an alternative one-stop pit strategy.

“The strategy that we pulled off was purely by guidance with the team. As such a small team to put on a fight like this, it’s great.”

“It’s a shame as it feels like bad luck follows us.” – Mick Schumacher

Team-mate Mick Schumacher brought home his Haas in fifteenth place at Circuit of the Americas, and was lifted to fourteenth due to Alonso’s penalty. Schumacher felt that a double-points finish was a possibility for the team, however damage to the car hindered his race.

“I think we were on for good points today for sure, but it seems like we picked up a big piece which damaged the car quite a lot and then we couldn’t extract the maximum out of it anymore because of that damage.”

Schumacher said that the damage came during his second stint on medium tyres, which made the car behave differently and kept him from achieving the same pace he was able to extract at the beginning of the race.

“We got it in the second stint and the car didn’t feel the same anymore, and I couldn’t keep the pace of before which was very promising. It’s a shame as it feels like bad luck follows us.”