Max Verstappen: “We’re still focussed on securing the Constructors’ Championship”

Max Verstappen will arrive at the Circuit of the Americas as a two-time World Driver’s Champion after taking the title by winning the Japanese Grand Prix two weeks ago, but the Dutchman knows he still has work to do in 2022.

The Oracle Red Bull Racing driver has an unassailable lead in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship standings despite their being four races – as well as a sprint race – remaining, and he is bidding to take a record-equalling thirteenth victory of the season this Sunday.

Verstappen says the main goal across the remaining races is to ensure Red Bull take the Constructors’ Championship, and he they will do just that if they can outscore Scuderia Ferrari by nineteen points in Sunday’s United States Grand Prix.

“It was special to secure the Drivers’ Championship in Japan, I didn’t get the chance to celebrate too much as we’re still focussed on securing the Constructors’ Championship for the Team,” said Verstappen.

“The ultimate goal is of course to win both, but we need to keep our heads down, it will come if we keep performing well.

“I’m looking forward to the remaining races. It’s great to be back in Austin, I love the city and the track. Winning here last year was amazing and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do this weekend.”

“I want to finish the season in second place in the Drivers’ Championship” – Sergio Pérez

Team-mate Sergio Pérez has an additional goal for the remainder of the season, which is to come out on top of the four-way battle for second place in the Drivers’ Championship.

Pérez’s second place finish in Japan moved him back ahead of Charles Leclerc into second place in the standings – albeit by just a single point – while both George Russell and Carlos Sainz Jr. have mathematical chances of finishing there, despite being forty-six and fifty-one points back respectively.

The Mexican would love to see another Red Bull one-two this weekend in the United States, but he knows they all have an important job to do to ensure the team achieve their goals.

“I am super happy to be back in Austin, it’s always fun to come here, it is one of my favourite races of the season and the atmosphere is incredible in the city and at the circuit,” said Pérez.

“The Team is in a really good place and we have an important job to do this weekend, we want to win the Constructors’ title to go with Max’s title in Japan. It was a dominant display from us last time out, we got the one-two and it would be incredible to repeat that here in the US, I think the crowd would enjoy that!

“For me I want to finish the season in second place in the Drivers’ Championship so I am more focussed than ever to end the season positively and achieve some great results with the Team.”