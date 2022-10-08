McLaren’s Andreas Seidl reflects on qualifying in Japan: “Our primary competitors” have been better so far

With Lando Norris qualifying tenth and Daniel Ricciardo eleventh at the Japanese Grand Prix, McLaren F1 Team Principal Andreas Seidl admitted that the team’s “primary competitors”, BWT Alpine F1 Team, have outperformed them so far this weekend.

McLaren moved ahead of Alpine in the standings for fourth place after the Singapore Grand Prix, where Alpine suffered a double retirement due to technical issues. Alpine’s Saturday result of fifth and seventh place was, however, representative of the team’s performance advantage.

Seidl said that although the team is not quite pleased with the result, there is great potential to move further up the grid on race day– especially with the prospect of rain being involved at the fan-favourite venue.

“We’re not entirely satisfied with P10 and P11 in qualifying at Suzuka today. Maximising everything would likely have gained us another place or two. At the same time, we have to acknowledge our primary competitors in the Constructors’ Championship have, this weekend, been better so far.

“But the points get distributed tomorrow, and that’s a whole new day. Our starting positions give us a decent chance of being in the battle for good positions.”

“It’s going to be a tricky afternoon if the current weather forecast materialises, and it will be important to execute a clean race regardless of conditions. We’re looking forward to the Japanese Grand Prix. It’s a great circuit, filled with fantastic, enthusiastic fans, and we want to give them something memorable to cheer.”