Alexander Albon: “We obviously want to end the season on a good note”

Alexander Albon is eager to end the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season on a high with strong performances in both of the final two rounds of the year, starting this weekend with the São Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil.

The Williams Racing driver returns to race in Brazil for the first time since the 2019 season, with the 2020 race having been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and with the Thai driver sitting out the 2021 season altogether after he lost his drive with Red Bull Racing.

This weekend will also be a Sprint race weekend – the third of three in 2022 – and Albon says it will be important to get on top of the set-up of the FW44 early on around one of the old school circuits on the Formula 1 calendar.

“Brazil is a really cool circuit, being one of the old school circuits with a lot of history and character,” said Albon. “It’s also great seeing how passionate the fans are there, which makes it a great place to go racing.

“Heading into the last two races of the year, we obviously want to end the season on a good note, so we’ll give it everything we’ve got.

“Also, being a Sprint Race this weekend, it’s important to be on top of everything from the beginning of the week, so let’s see how we go.”

“On paper, Brazil is not technically the most suited to our car” – Nicholas Latifi

Team-mate Nicholas Latifi has just two rounds to go before he leaves Williams, and even though his future is unclear, he too is keen to end the year strongly.

The Canadian admits the Autódromo José Carlos Pace is unlikely to suit the FW44 too much this weekend, but if the forecasted wet weather does come, it could open opportunities to perhaps score a top ten finish, something he has only managed once this season to date.

“I’m excited to get back going again for the last couple of races of the season,” Latifi said. “We’re kicking it off with Brazil and getting back into the Sprint Race events which feels like a very long time since we last had one of those.

“I always enjoy the fresh change to the schedule and having one practice session to get on with it before Qualifying.

“On paper, Brazil is not technically the most suited to our car, but the weather always offers a chance, which looks like it could play a factor this weekend, combined with the Sprint Race. We’ll be looking to take advantage of any opportunities.”