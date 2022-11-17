Alfa Romeo’s Frédéric Vasseur: “The performances we have been showing over the last few races has given us a great confidence boost”

Team Principal of Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN, Frédéric Vasseur, shares his thoughts of an up and down season for the team as they prepare for the final race of the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season in Abu Dhabi.

Alfa Romeo came into the 2022 season not knowing what to expect or just how they would fair against the competition. They finished the 2021 season with only thirteen points and sat in ninth place in the Constructors’ Championship.

As they headed into pre-season testing in Barcelona, it became apparent that there were problems with the C42 and a lot of work would need to be done to make sure that the 2022 season wasn’t a repeat of the prior season.

A few weeks later, the opening race began in Bahrain and from feeling in the worst possible way only weeks before the season, that feeling turned to elation as the team opened up the season with a double points finish as both Valtteri Bottas and rookie driver Zhou Guanyu picked up points.

From that moment onwards, there has been ups and downs for Alfa Romeo across the whole season but, as we enter the final race weekend of the season at the Yas Marina Circuit ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the team are currently on fifty-five points and sit in sixth place in the Constructors’ Championship, which is a massive step forward for the team compared to last season.

Team Principal Frédéric Vasseur and all of the Alfa Romeo team will be hoping that they can secure sixth place in the championship this weekend as they lead rivals Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team by only five points.

“A long and intense season of racing comes to an end this weekend in Abu Dhabi: it’s been a year of fundamental changes for our team, with both new regulations and a new driver line-up. It seems just yesterday that we were starting our 2022 campaign strongly with a double points finish in Bahrain, and now we head back to the Middle East for the final chapter of the season.

“Over the course of 22 races, there have been several highs and a few lows, and I can consider myself pleased with the job that has been done. It’s been a big effort for everyone in the team, both trackside and back at base, but now the finish line is in sight.

“The performances we have been showing over the last few races gave us a great confidence boost, and the points we brought home have been a vital reward in our quest to clinch the sixth place in the championship.

“Our job is not done yet: if we keep up with the momentum and the good pace we had in Brazil, we can again get in the mix with the midfield and secure the position we want in the standings.”