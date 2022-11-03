F1 Arcade to provide high-end, social racing simulation experience in London

A unique, new experience for Formula One fans is launching this month in London– F1 Arcade. Located at One New Change, St. Paul’s, the entertainment venue will feature sixty F1 racing simulators built within a competitive, social atmosphere.

Guests will have the opportunity to race against one another individually, as teams or against everyone at F1 Arcade, which ties in elements of traditional arcade gaming with a “digital ecosystem” that includes a currency that allows racers to earn prizes and a personal profile.

The venue looks to accommodate several types of events, including corporate occasions and family outings, and plans to organize special experiences to occur in tandem with Grands Prix weekends. Food and beverage services will also be offered at F1 Arcade.

Formula 1 Managing Director of Commercial Brandon Snow looks forward to bringing the F1 experience to a wider audience and allowing fans to “get behind the wheel” themselves.

“We are very excited to introduce F1 Arcade, a brand-new premium entertainment venue that everyone can enjoy. F1 Arcade is an ambitious project that will allow people to get even closer to the Formula 1 experience by giving guests the chance to get behind the wheel of bespoke racing simulators in stylish surroundings with a high-quality hospitality offering. Kindred Concepts and Formula 1 have worked tirelessly to ensure F1 Arcade will provide everyone who visits, fans and non-fans alike and regardless of age or ability, an incredible premium experience.”

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of F1 Arcade, Adam Breeden, has been at the head of several social entertainment ventures in London, including Flight Club, Puttshack, Hijingo, Bounce and All Star Lanes. Breeden said that F1 Arcade is the most “ambitious” undertaking of his career, having compiled knowledge from his previous projects to utilize within the world of F1.

“We are thrilled to offer the first of these premium and exclusive entertainment experiences right in the heart of London. It has been my most ambitious project to date, taking everything we know about competitive socialising venues and adding the strength of the Formula 1 brand. This is all the glamour of a Grand Prix weekend in your city, all year round. The cutting-edge technology, high-class food and beverage, coupled with a jaw-dropping venue design sets a new level of quality.”

F1 Arcade is set to have its grand opening on 24 November, with event bookings and private room reservations open. Bookings will be made available to the public before the venue’s launch.