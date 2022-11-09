Formula 1

Magnussen has No Problems with Hülkenberg Should Haas Choose him for Second 2023 Seat

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Kevin Magnussen would not have any problems with Nico Hülkenberg being his team-mate, if the German is chosen to replace Mick Schumacher at the Haas F1 Team for the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season.

Rumours ahead of this weekend’s São Paulo Grand Prix are that Haas are set to announce Hülkenberg in the second Haas seat for next year in place of Schumacher, who looks set to depart after two seasons with the American outfit.

Magnussen and Hülkenberg have had high-profile controversial moments in the past, including during the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix when the two clashed on-track and then had a verbal clash post-race.

But Magnussen, who returned to Haas on a long-term deal ahead of the 2022 season after the departure of Nikita Mazepin, believes the tension between he and Hülkenberg has gone and there should be no issue working alongside the German.

“I think I’ve said many times now, that I don’t have a problem with Nico at all,” Magnussen is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com.

“Actually I respect him as a racing driver. I don’t really know him as a person. But certainly as a racing driver, I’ve always respected him. So I would have no problem.

“But I don’t have an opinion on whether or not he should be in the second car. Mick is doing a good job at the moment. He had some issues in the beginning of the year and a few crashes but he is certainly faster now.”

Share
13181 posts

About author
Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1IndyCar

Latifi Disinterested in F1 Reserve Driver Role if No Realistic Chance of Race Seat Beckons

By
2 Mins read
Nicholas Latifi says he would not accept a third driver role in Formula 1 if there is not a realistic chance of a return to a race seat in the future.
Formula 1

Mercedes ‘Not in a Position’ to Decide on 2023 Reserve Driver Role – Toto Wolff

By
1 Mins read
Despite being linked with Daniel Ricciardo, Toto Wolff says Mercedes are not yet in a position to decide who will be their reserve driver for the 2023 season.
Formula 1

Vasseur Sees Audi Arrival in 2026 as a ‘Game-Changer’ for Sauber F1 Team

By
2 Mins read
Frédéric Vasseur is excited by the possibilities of what could happen when Sauber and Audi unite for the 2026 Formula 1 season.