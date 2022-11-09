Magnussen has No Problems with Hülkenberg Should Haas Choose him for Second 2023 Seat

Kevin Magnussen would not have any problems with Nico Hülkenberg being his team-mate, if the German is chosen to replace Mick Schumacher at the Haas F1 Team for the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season.

Rumours ahead of this weekend’s São Paulo Grand Prix are that Haas are set to announce Hülkenberg in the second Haas seat for next year in place of Schumacher, who looks set to depart after two seasons with the American outfit.

Magnussen and Hülkenberg have had high-profile controversial moments in the past, including during the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix when the two clashed on-track and then had a verbal clash post-race.

But Magnussen, who returned to Haas on a long-term deal ahead of the 2022 season after the departure of Nikita Mazepin, believes the tension between he and Hülkenberg has gone and there should be no issue working alongside the German.

“I think I’ve said many times now, that I don’t have a problem with Nico at all,” Magnussen is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com.

“Actually I respect him as a racing driver. I don’t really know him as a person. But certainly as a racing driver, I’ve always respected him. So I would have no problem.

“But I don’t have an opinion on whether or not he should be in the second car. Mick is doing a good job at the moment. He had some issues in the beginning of the year and a few crashes but he is certainly faster now.”