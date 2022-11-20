McLaren’s Andreas Seidl Says Double Points Was “nice way to finish a long, tough season”

It was a positive last race of the season for McLaren F1 Team, despite the British outfit not being able to overturn BWT Alpine’s F1 Team’s nineteen-point advantage going into the weekend. However, a double points finish was a nice way to round out what has been a season of difficulties for McLaren.

McLaren Team Principal Andreas Seidl was pleased with the last race of the season, with Lando Norris finishing in sixth with the fastest lap and Daniel Ricciardo climbing a few positions, to secure a points finish in ninth ahead of Sebastian Vettel.

“This was a nice way to finish a long, tough season. The team pulled it off today with a double-points finish at the Yas Marina Circuit, three excellent pit-stops and fastest lap. It was a well-executed race, with P6 for Lando and P9 for Daniel representing a good return for a lot of hard work. Fastest lap for Lando is a nice reward, while Daniel put in a great defensive drive at the end to hold onto his position. We say goodbye to him now after a drive that exemplifies the unflagging enthusiasm and determination, he’s shown this year.”

It has been a tough year for McLaren, who have given up fourth place in the Constructors’ championship to a rather unreliable Alpine team. However, there has been some good moments, such as Norris’ podium in Imola, and Ricciardo’s ‘Driver of the Day’ performance in Mexico.

“We finish the season P5 in the Constructors’ Championship. It is a fair reflection of our overall performance as a team this year. We definitely had some challenges to overcome. At the same time, we had many positives including the podium in Imola, and we learned a lot to become a better team next season. We start with the preparation of the next season tonight getting ready for the young driver test with Lando and Oscar on Tuesday.”

Seidl also thanked everyone involved working with McLaren, he also took time to thank all the partners to the team.

“Finally, after a long and exciting season of Formula 1, I’d like to say thank you to the entire McLaren team, both at track and at the factory for their constant dedication, support and commitment. Also to Oliver Turvey and Will Stevens, our fantastic simulator and development drivers for their support from MTC.

“Mercedes HPP have been fundamental partners to our team this year, and we thank both the team embedded within the McLaren race team, and back at Brixworth for their support. We also thank Pirelli for their hard work, collaboration and development which has been so vital to the success of our sport. To the FIA. the race directors and stewards, who’s hard work enables us to go racing safely, and to Formula 1, who have organised a spectacular 22 race season, putting on excellent events for fan, we also send our sincere thanks.”

2022 was the first year of Formula 1 with fans fully back after the Coronavirus pandemic and Seidl thanked everyone that had supported the team throughout the year, and also thanked the two drivers for their hard work over the last season.

“To our incredible fans, who’s support has been felt everywhere we race, it’s been fantastic having you back at track at every event. After two years of restrictions in 2020 and 2021, getting back to normal in 2022 has reminded us just how passionate our fan base is, and we work every weekend to try and score the best possible results for you. To our fantastic partners, without your support we simply wouldn’t be able to go racing and we’re delighted to have you with us on this journey. Whether at the track, or from afar, we’ve always felt your support, and we look forward to continuing and building our relationships into the new year.

“Final thanks go to Lando and Daniel for their hard work, positive attitude and dedication to serving the team. Coming into a new era of regulations represents a challenge for the entire team, but the feedback provided by both of them has been crucial to bettering our understanding of these cars and puts us in a strong position to make progress next year. Lando’s consistency and performances, including his podium in Imola have been fantastic to see, and we’re delighted to see him continue to develop with the team.”

Seidl also paid a final thank you to Ricciardo, who raced his final race for McLaren today. Seidl paid tribute to his win in Monza in 2021.

“We also send our deepest thanks to Daniel, for his unwavering commitment and support over the past two seasons. Daniel is a fantastic character and a true team player. Daniel delivered us our first win since 2012, and our first 1-2 since 2011, for that and his impeccable attitude throughout his time with the team, we will always be grateful. We wish him happiness and good luck with the next chapter of his journey.”