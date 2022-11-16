Formula 1

Pirelli’s Mario Isola: “It was the variables that made the difference” in São Paulo

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Pirelli Motorsport

The cooler conditions and the use of the safety car during Sunday’s São Paulo Grand Prix influenced the way Pirelli’s tyres were used, according to Mario Isola.

The soft tyre was the favoured tyre for many during the race at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace, with some drivers able to put more than twenty-five laps into them before needing to make a pit stop. The medium tyre also became a better tyre towards the end of the race.

Isola, Pirelli’s Motorsport Director, was interested to see how the set-up of each car influenced the performance and degradation of the soft and medium compounds, and how track evolution played a part later in the day.

“A truly emotional race,” said Isola.  “It’s wonderful to see how Interlagos always puts on a unique show for the fans.

“As expected, it was the variables that made the difference today, with accidents, two safety cars, and temperatures dropping by more than 10 degrees – which compelled drivers to adapt their driving styles according to the compounds they were using, mixing up the cards for every strategy.

“On top of the performance of all the different choices, it was really interesting to see how the setup of each car influenced the performance and degradation of the P Zero Red soft and P Zero Yellow medium compounds.

“The soft allowed for stints of more than twenty-five laps with manageable degradation, even with heavy cars at the start of the race, while the medium seemed to perform better towards the end, owing to track evolution with more rubber being gradually laid onto the surface.”

Isola was also quick to congratulate George Russell on his maiden FIA Formula 1 World Championship race victory, with the British racer using a soft-medium-soft strategy to claim the win ahead of his Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

“Congratulations to Mercedes and especially to George Russell for his first grand prix win, made all the more unforgettable thanks to this fantastic crowd here in Brazil,” said Isola.

Credit: Pirelli Motorsport
Share
13211 posts

About author
Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

McLaren’s Andreas Seidl: “We will reset, analyse and learn what we can do better”

By
1 Mins read
It is advantage Alpine in the battle for fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship after McLaren suffered a double retirement from Sunday’s São Paulo Grand Prix.
Formula 1

Lando Norris on Charles Leclerc Clash: “I thought it was a racing incident”

By
2 Mins read
Both Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo were forced to retire from the São Paulo Grand Prix, with both having been involved in early incidents on Sunday afternoon.
Formula 1

Williams’ Dave Robson: “Another difficult day and we struggled for pace throughout”

By
1 Mins read
Williams endured a difficult day in Brazil on Sunday, with Alexander Albon and Nicholas Latifi ending only fifteenth and sixteenth respectively at the chequered flag.