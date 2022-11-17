FIA World Rally Championship

Rally Mexico confirmed to host round three of the 2023 WRC

Credit: @World / Red Bull Content Pool

With no official calendar for the 2023 FIA World Rally Championship being announced yet, many rallies have already confirmed they will be hosting next year with Rally Mexico being the latest to announce this week.

It is already known the season-opener will happen at the annual Rallye Monte-Carlo on 19-22 January followed by the full-winter rally of Rally Sweden on 9-12 February, which was announced their schedule two weeks ago.

Now the third race organizer of the season has also announced the date for next season. The third round will be held in Mexico on the 16-19 March. Mexico appeared last time on the schedule in 2020 right when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in the world and caused the rally to be stopped after Saturday stages. WRC has been held in Mexico between 2004 to 2020 but was dropped out last year and this year.

FIA and the WRC Promoter have been planning the calendar throughout the autumn and originally the calendar was supposed to be announced in October at the latest, but the plans have been delayed with the final calendar to probably be confirmed at the FIA World Motor Sport Council Meeting in December.

