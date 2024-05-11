Michael Docherty skipping Argentina, hopes to return for Morocco

As he continues to recover from the fractured pelvis he suffered at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge in February, Michael Docherty will skip the Desafío Ruta 40 in June. He hopes to return for the season-ending Rallye du Maroc in October.

Docherty has struggled with injuries throughout the 2024 World Rally-Raid Championship, ruining his otherwise impressive pace. He started the season by crashing out of the Dakar Rally on the very first stage while leading the Rally2 class, hurting his hip in the process.

After recovering in time for Abu Dhabi, he impressed again by winning Stage #1 among all bikes, the first Rally2 competitor to claim a bike stage outright since 2021, only to crash again five kilometres into the second leg. This resulted in a pelvic fracture and a longer recovery process than hoped, forcing him to sit out the BP Ultimate Rally-Raid in April.

At the soonest, he might be able to ride again in mid-May, though the timetable is still too close for him to consider racing Argentina.

“I am taking the time for my body to heal up completely before I get back to racing. Planning to do Morocco end of the year,” wrote Docherty on Saturday.

Docherty dominated the DR 40 in 2023, leading Rally2 with three stage wins, but was knocked out of overall contention in Stage #2 when shrubbery disconnected his fuel pump supply fifty kilometres before the finish. This relegated him to a fifteenth-place classification.

The Rallye du Maroc will take place on 5–11 October. Docherty retired from the 2023 edition due to a mechanical failure and finished sixth in points.