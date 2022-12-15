Mick Schumacher Leaves the Ferrari Driver Academy after Four Years

It has been confirmed that Scuderia Ferrari and Mick Schumacher have decided to end their collaboration, with the German leaving the Ferrari Driver Academy after four years together.

Schumacher joined the prancing horse back in 2019 where he was a part of their young driver programme. A year later, the German driver would go on to win the 2020 FIA Formula 2 Championship with the Prema Racing team, winning three races to secure the title ahead of current NTT IndyCar Series star Callum Ilott and current Scuderia AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda.

In 2021, he was given a seat in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with the Haas F1 Team. With Ferrari being an engine supplier to Haas, it made perfect sense for Schumacher to join the team and gain some experience at the pinnacle of the sport. However, Haas’ decision to focus purely on developing their 2022 car meant his first season was one fighting at the very back of the field.

Schumacher’s second session was better, and overall across his two seasons with the team, he started fourty-three races and scored twelve points. He finished in sixth place at the Red Bull Ring and in eighth place at Silverstone, but his season was blighted by high-profile and high-speed crashes during the Saudi Arabian and Monaco Grand Prix weekends.

His departure confirmed the rumours from earlier in the season that Schumacher would lose the backing of Ferrari at the end of the season, and the German also lost his Haas seat at the end of the year to Nico Hülkenberg.

“Scuderia Ferrari and Mick Schumacher have mutually decided not to extend their collaboration, after working together for four years with Mick having been part of the Ferrari Driver Academy,” read Ferrari’s statement.

“Mick joined the Ferrari family through the young driver programme in 2019 and, as an FDA driver, competed in Formula 2 for two seasons with the Prema Racing team. He won three races and secured the 2020 championship title. The following year, he made his Formula 1 debut with the Haas F1 Team. He raced for the team for two years, starting in 43 races and scoring 12 points, finishing sixth in this year’s Austrian Grand Prix and eighth in the British Grand Prix. In addition, he covered the role of reserve driver for Scuderia Ferrari for the 2022 Formula 1 season.

“Scuderia Ferrari thanks Mick for these four years and the many kilometres covered together, and wishes him all the best for the future.”