Ultra4 joins 2023 Rallye Breslau, 2024 RBI Sport calendar

Ultra4 Racing prides itself in being the top “extreme off-road” series, which consists of rock crawling and navigating thick forests in especially difficult terrain. Likewise, rally raid is regarded as the most difficult form of off-road racing with its multi-day and -stage endurance format.

Starting in 2023, the two disciplines will join forces as Ultra4 joins RBI Sport‘s Rallye Breslau in Poland on 25–30 June. This partnership will expand to all three RBI rounds in 2024 including the Fenix Rally in Tunisia and the Balkan Offroad Rallye in Transylvania/Romania. Ultra4 will be a separate class and points earned in Breslau will go towards the Ultra4 Europe championship.

“I am happy that Dave and I work in one direction and share common values in terms of the

overall organisation of off-road events,” said RBI Sport CEO Alexander Kovatchev. “We want to deliver high quality experience to the participants and assist them in making life time memories in a very friendly atmosphere despite of the competitive characteristics of a rally. We both know our teams and what they love at the races. I very much look forward to this great cooperation.”

Ultra4 Europe and its Australian counterpart are independent of Ultra4 USA, which is owned by MidAmerica Outdoors. The non-American championships are overseen by Hammerking Productions, who runs King of the Hammers and previously Ultra4 USA until its sale in March.

“Since the founding of King of the Hammers and Ultra4, our mission has been to give teams the opportunity to prove their skill while also having lifetime experiences,” commented Hammerking owner Dave Cole. “Alex and the RBI team exemplify this approach. This opportunity is an honour, one which I’m sure our drivers will rise to the challenge. Thank you RBI for allowing us to join your party.”