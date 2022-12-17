Off Road

Ultra4 joins 2023 Rallye Breslau, 2024 RBI Sport calendar

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Lorenzo Mazza/RBI Media

Ultra4 Racing prides itself in being the top “extreme off-road” series, which consists of rock crawling and navigating thick forests in especially difficult terrain. Likewise, rally raid is regarded as the most difficult form of off-road racing with its multi-day and -stage endurance format.

Starting in 2023, the two disciplines will join forces as Ultra4 joins RBI Sport‘s Rallye Breslau in Poland on 25–30 June. This partnership will expand to all three RBI rounds in 2024 including the Fenix Rally in Tunisia and the Balkan Offroad Rallye in Transylvania/Romania. Ultra4 will be a separate class and points earned in Breslau will go towards the Ultra4 Europe championship.

“I am happy that Dave and I work in one direction and share common values in terms of the
overall organisation of off-road events,” said RBI Sport CEO Alexander Kovatchev. “We want to deliver high quality experience to the participants and assist them in making life time memories in a very friendly atmosphere despite of the competitive characteristics of a rally. We both know our teams and what they love at the races. I very much look forward to this great cooperation.”

Ultra4 Europe and its Australian counterpart are independent of Ultra4 USA, which is owned by MidAmerica Outdoors. The non-American championships are overseen by Hammerking Productions, who runs King of the Hammers and previously Ultra4 USA until its sale in March.

“Since the founding of King of the Hammers and Ultra4, our mission has been to give teams the opportunity to prove their skill while also having lifetime experiences,” commented Hammerking owner Dave Cole. “Alex and the RBI team exemplify this approach. This opportunity is an honour, one which I’m sure our drivers will rise to the challenge. Thank you RBI for allowing us to join your party.”

Follow @TCFoffroad: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
Share
Avatar photo
2180 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
Off Road

SODA continues oval track season openers at Wisconsin International Raceway in 2023

By
2 Mins read
SODA might be an off-road racing series, but that won’t stop it from running pavement ovals as it will begin 2023 at Wisconsin International Raceway.
Off Road

Team Australia purchase Andy McMillin's Trophy Truck for 2023 Baja 1000

By
1 Mins read
With Andy McMillin’s retirement, he sold his Trophy Truck to the Team Australia duo of Toby Price and Paul Weel, who will once again race the Baja 1000 in 2023.
Off Road

Andy McMillin steps away from full-time racing

By
2 Mins read
5× Baja 1000 winner Andy McMillin has sold off his Trophy Truck and announced his retirement from full-time competition.