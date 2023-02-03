World Rally-Raid Championship

Joao Ferreira affirms W2RC T3 pursuit

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: X-raid Team

João Ferreira has formally thrown his hat into the ring for the T3 World Rally-Raid Championship. He was already eligible for the championship but confirmed his involvement for the rest of the schedule on Wednesday, continuing to race for X-raid Team with Filipe Palmeiro as co-driver.

The reigning FIA European Cup for Cross-Country Bajas champion, Ferreira’s 2023 began on a high note when he won Stage #8 at the Dakar Rally; he was the first racer to win an FIA class for Yamaha at Dakar. Ferreira also recorded podiums in Stages #4 and #11. Howver, his Dakar début was also plagued by various stage exits, which dropped him to thirty-seventh in the T3 overall by the end of the Rally. Nevertheless, he sits sixth in the T3 standings.

Ferreira wrote on social media, “After a positive participation in @dakarrally, where among those registered in @officialw2rc we achieved a 6th place, we decided to go on to the next adventure! We will participate, full time, in the World Rally-Raid Championship, driving the X-RAID YXZ1000R TURBO PROTOTYPE SXS always with the support of the X-Raid Yamaha Supported Team.”

Stage #11 was a watershed moment for X-raid Team as they swept the T3 podium with Ricardo Porém ahead of Ferreira and Ignacio Casale. Ferreira eventually skipped the next day’s race due to repairs that required the help of his team, which was not available for Stages #11 and #12 as marathon legs, but his team-mates made up for him as Casale finished tenth in class overall and Porém twelfth.

Despite their strong runs, Casale and Porém did not declare for the W2RC. X-raid’s other Yamahas, including fellow finishers Ahmed Alkuwari Fahad (seventeenth overall) and Camelia Liparoti (thirty-fifth), are also Dakar-only entries.

The next race will be the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, which begins 28 February.

Follow @TCFoffroad: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
Share
Avatar photo
2333 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
World Rally-Raid Championship

Skiing accident sidelines Yazeed Al-Rajhi for Cross-Country Bajas opener

By
1 Mins read
Reigning FIA Cross-Country Bajas World Champion and Dakar Rally contender Yazeed Al-Rajhi is skipping the 2023 season opener after suffering a hairline fracture in his right rib and costal cartilage while skiing.
Extreme ERace of ChampionsTouring CarsWorld Rally-Raid Championship

France's Sebastien Loeb, Adrien Tambay join forces for 2023 Race of Champions

By
2 Mins read
Two weeks after setting Dakar Rally stage records, Sébastien Loeb will hope to break the Race of Champions win record. He will team up with reigning ETCR champion Adrien Tambay to create Team France for the Nations Cup.
DakarWorld Rally-Raid Championship

Ricky Brabec expects to return for Abu Dhabi after vertebrae injuries in Dakar

By
2 Mins read
After breaking his T1 and T2 vertebrae in a crash in Stage 3 of the Dakar Rally, Ricky Brabec is hopeful about recovering in time for the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge in late February.