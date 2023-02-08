Toby Hederics hopes to make Dakar Rally debut in 2025

Toby Hederics has tackled Australia’s toughest off-road events, but he wants to expand his horizons beyond to one of the hardest events in the world as he plans to compete in the 2025 Dakar Rally. He will race a bike under the Hederics Racing Australia banner.

“We are so excited to finally announce HRA has been working on BIG things,” posted HRA on social media. “Follow along here for all the behind the scenes, exclusive announcements and hold on for the ride as we get our Toby to Dakar 2025!! You’re not going to want to miss a minute! Now, lets GET IT!”

Hederics’ experience includes the Australian Off-Road Championship and its premier event Finke Desert Race. In 2017, he was the second-best bike finisher in the inaugural Sunraysia Safari Rally behind Dakar veteran Rodney Faggotter; another overall runner-up came in 2019 after battling with Jacob Smith throughout.

His father John “Hedge” Hederics was nicknamed “Australia’s Stéphane Peterhansel“, a nod to the fourteen-time Dakar Rally winner and in reference to John’s successes that include ten Australasian Safari victories. Toby and John, as well as the former’s older brother Beau, have competed together on both two and four wheels in races like Sunraysia; Toby also served as John’s navigator during the 2022 AORC season.

Off the track, Hederics and his family operate an orange orchard in Belah Heights, for which he has travelled abroad to Spain to study citrus farming techniques. The 27-year-old is a member of the Murray Valley Regional Advisory Committee for Citrus Australia.