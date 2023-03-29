Gavin Harlien set for SST title defence in 2023, pending sponsorship

Gavin Harlien will get to sport the coveted #1 number plate in 2023 as the reigning Stadium Super Trucks champion. Well, provided he can find sponsorship to afford the season.

“Looking for a sponsor for the 2023 @stadiumsupertrucks season,” Harlien posted on social media Tuesday. “Won the championship last year and want to go back to back.”

Harlien is the fifth different driver to claim an SST title after claiming the 2022 crown with wins at Mid-Ohio, Nashville, and Bristol. His successes revealed how quickly he regained his stride despite being rusty to start the year as he had been out of racing for the past two years to complete his business degree at the University of Arizona.

Since 2019, VP Racing Fuels had been his primary sponsor after winning the VP Racing Fuels Driver Challenge, a competition between him and Blade Hildebrand for the first three rounds of that year to earn the company’s backing. Harlien’s first win with VP came at Toronto, followed by three more triumphs en route to a third-place points finish. Prior to 2019, he raced with a multitude of sponsors including GoPro, Live, Roadpod, Royal Purple, Tonka, and United Fiber & Data.

The 23-year-old has competed in SST since 2014. He also has stock car experience, running three races in the ARCA Menards Series in 2019.

“Gavin Harlien is currently searching for companies to partner up with for the 2023 season as he tries to win the Stadium Super Trucks Series Championship for the 2nd year in a row,” reads a sponsorship deck produced by Harlien’s team. “Currently, sponsorship opportunities are available for the entire 2023 season, or as single-race partnerships.

“Gavin Harlien and SST combined have over 1.7 million followers across various social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. Gavin has a rapidly growing following on Instagram, currently at 53K followers and will have a full time media team capturing content during the 2023 season. The Harlien Racing Facebook also has 35k likes. Sponsorship includes frequent posts featuring your brand across Gavin’s social medias and your brand named as a sponsor during livestreamed events.”

Sponsorship inquiries can be made to Harlien’s email at [email protected]

The 2023 season begins with the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on 14–16 April. Harlien won the race in 2018, the first of a career-best five victories en route to a runner-up championship placement.