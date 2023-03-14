Williams Appoint Frederic Brousseau as New Chief Operating Officer

Ahead of the second round of the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship this weekend in Saudi Arabia, Williams Racing have announced the signing of Frederic Brousseau as their new Chief Operating Officer.

Brousseau will start working for the Grove-based side in April, following a twenty-six year career in the aerospace industry. He will certainly bring some much-needed expertise to Williams, given that he has spent his entire life working on some of the biggest projects in the world. Since 1997, Brousseau has worked for Pratt & Whitney Canada, where he started at the very bottom of the ladder, before working his way to the top.

He started on the factory floors and held several operational and management roles, where he later became General Manager of the P&W’s Mirabel Aerospace Centre. He was most recently promoted to Vice President, Operations at P&W in April 2022, where he oversaw the company’s operations across twelve countries.

Having worked his way to the very top at P&W, Brousseau is excited to be embarking on a “brand new journey” with Williams, where he’s “eager” to help shape the team’s future.

“There is no better feeling than setting out on a brand new journey and working towards achieving your dreams. It has been an exciting beginning of the season and I am looking forward to joining a team with such Formula 1 heritage. I am eager to get started and contribute to building the organisation’s future alongside everyone at Williams Racing.”

Williams Chairman of the Board Matthew Savage is also incredibly pleased to be welcoming Brosseau into the team, with him firmly believing that the team’s new Chief Operating Officer can help transform the British side.

“We are very excited to bring Frederic on board as an energetic and experienced leader who can help with the transformation of Williams Racing. He began his career working on the shop floor, and his most recent role saw him looking after worldwide aerospace operations, including running multiple worldwide manufacturing sites and an operation with more than 10,000 employees. I expect him to contribute significantly to our journey at Williams Racing.”