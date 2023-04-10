Daniel Suarez to make SRX debut at Thunder Roa

Daniel Suárez is the next NASCAR Cup Series driver to throw his gauntlet into the Superstar Racing Experience as he will make his series début at Thunder Road SpeedBowl on 20 July.

“I have watched the series and noticed how much fun everyone seems to have each week,” said Suárez. “Anytime I race, I want to win, but I know it’s going to be a big challenge with as many talented drivers as SRX attracts. No matter what happens I know SRX will put on a great show for the fans in the stands and the television audience this summer.”

Suárez is the fifth current full-time Cup Series driver to join SRX for 2023 alongside Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, and Brad Keselowski. The influx in Cup regulars became possible after SRX moved its races to Thursday nights as part of a new television deal with ESPN, thereby ensuring no clash with Cup race weekends.

Eight races into the 2023 Cup season, he is nineteenth in points with three top tens and a best finish of fourth at Fontana. He scored his first victory at Sonoma in 2022 en route to a tenth-place points run.

“Daniel is a very special guy,” commented SRX CEO Don Hawk. “I liked him the very first time I met him and have enjoyed watching him sharpen his racing skills at Team Trackhouse. He has a lot of talent, coupled with a persona that has been well embraced by his sponsors and his ‘amigos’. We welcome them all to SRX and are excited to see Daniel take on the Speedbowl at Thunder Road.”

With Keselowski running the full season, the Thunder Road round will have two active Cup drivers. It is the second round of the six-race season.