Rob Radmann tests Stadium Super Truck

As the Stadium Super Trucks season opener looms, various drivers have been testing with the series at headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina. Among those testing on Tuesday was Rob Radmann, who would be making his SST début when he enters a round.

Radmann hails from an open-wheel background, mainly driving a 1999 Swift 008.a and 2004 Élan Pro Formula Mazda in Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) and Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) competition, among other historic vehicles. He was the youngest driver to receive his Midwestern Council of Sports Car Clubs (MCSCC) licence for road racing when he did so at the age of fourteen, following a successful karting career.

In 2020, he qualified for the SCCA National Championship Runoffs and won multiple SCCA Formula Atlantic class races at tracks like Barber and Road America. He also claimed the MCSCC Formula A championship.

While Radmann did not confirm when he would run an SST points race, his father Jim posted Friday about the family team being present at the Music City Grand Prix in Nashville on 4–6 August. Nashville is one of two confirmed stops for SST in 2023 alongside the season-opening Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on 14–16 April.

Fellow SST newcomer Trey Hernquist also tested alongside Radmann on Tuesday ahead of his maiden start at Long Beach. Other tests are planned throughout the week.

