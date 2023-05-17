Alfa Romeo’s Alunni Bravi: “Every one of us has been working hard in the time since Miami”

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, the Team Representative of Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake, says everyone within the Hinwil-based squad have been working extremely hard to improve the performance of their C43-Ferrari ahead of this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Valtteri Bottas has not scored points since taking eighth place in the opening weekend of the season in Bahrain, whilst team-mate Zhou Guanyu has only scored two points thanks to a ninth-place finish in Australia.

Alunni Bravi says the team know they were lacking with performance with their car in the opening spell of the season, but they will be bringing some more updates to the car this weekend at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari in a bid to turn around their fortunes and allow both Bottas and Zhou to battle for top ten finishes.

“We head to Imola looking forward to another step in terms of performance,” said Alunni Bravi.

“Every one of us has been working hard in the time since Miami: the home team in Hinwil has invested considerable time and resources into getting some important upgrades ready in time for this race and it will be crucial to evaluate them and extract the most out of them to gain some competitiveness.”

Alunni Brunni says it will be particularly important for Alfa Romeo this weekend to perform as it is the first of two home races for the team, and racing in front of their home fans will give them some additional motivation.

“Imola is obviously an important race for us: it’s the first of our home races for the season and we are looking forward to seeing so many fans cheering for us on the grandstands – they can make a big difference,” he added.

“We can’t wait to welcome our partners back in our hospitality – our home away from home, and we want to honour Alfa Romeo on their home ground. All of this gives us an extra motivation boost and we can’t wait to turn that into performance on track.”