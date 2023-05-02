NASCAR Cup Series

Martin Truex Jr. snaps winless streak at Dover

By
2 Mins read
Credit: James Gilbert/Getty Images

NASCAR’s Dover Motor Speedway weekend was a family affair for the Truexs in their national series home track. Two days after Ryan Truex won the Xfinity Series event for his first NASCAR-sanctioned triumph since 2010, older brother Martin Truex Jr. snapped a 598-day Cup Series winless streak.

The older Truex, whose last victory came at Richmond in 2021, held off a dramatic charge from Ross Chastain on the final restart with seven laps to go for his third win at Dover. Interestingly, all three victories took place on a Monday due to rain forcing postponements.

Martin and Ryan are the sixth brothers to sweep a NASCAR national series weekend, joining Jeff and Ward Burton (2001 Darlington), Kurt and Kyle Busch (achieved six times), Mike and Rusty Wallace (thrice), and Darrell and Michael Waltrip (1992 Darlington). Unlike the aforementioned, the Truexs did so for the same team (Joe Gibbs Racing) and in the same manufacturer and number (#19 Toyota).

“It’s very special,” said Martin. “Happy my dad was here for that. Just really cool.

“Ryan has been through a lot. He’s really worked hard, and he’s gotten beat down and knocked down a lot and been through some tough times that he’s had to kind of persevere through. I was just really happy for him.

“It’s not a long list of brothers that have swept a weekend in NASCAR racing history. To be on that list with some of the guys that have done it is really, really cool for both of us and our whole family.”

The final caution was set up by Joey Logano wrecking in turn four, ending a frustrating day for him in which his steering suffered damage and caused him to go laps down. It was one of four wrecks on the day, which included a pair of multi-car accidents with Chastain being responsible for one after contact with Kyle Larson and Brennan Poole. Both drivers called out Chastian for the crash, for which he eventually apologised.

While Chastain may have made himself more enemies as his driving style has drawn plenty of criticism from his peers, he is now the points leader with a three-point edge over Christopher Bell.

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
11719Martin Truex Jr.Joe Gibbs RacingToyota400Running
2141Ross ChastainTrackhouse Racing TeamChevrolet400Running
3312Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord400Running
4824William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet400Running
51311Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota400Running
6220Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota400Running
7745Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota400Running
846Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord400Running
9517Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord400Running
102348Josh Berry*Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet400Running
11109Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet400Running
122823Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota400Running
132454Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota399Running
14277Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet399Running
15947Ricky Stenhouse Jr.JTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet399Running
161143Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet399Running
173041Ryan PreeceStewart-Haas RacingFord399Running
182916A.J. AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet399Running
19124Kevin HarvickStewart-Haas RacingFord399Running
203121Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord398Running
2118Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet397Running
223234Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord397Running
232531Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet397Running
241910Aric AlmnirolaStewart-Haas RacingFord397Running
253538Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord396Running
26202Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord396Running
27363Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet395Running
282151J.J. Yeley*Rick Ware RacingFord393Running
292278B.J. McLeodLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet381Running
30614Chase BriscoeStewart-Haas RacingFord378Running
312622Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord375Accident
32185Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet359Running
333415Brennan Poole*RIck Ware RacingFord79Accident
343342Noah GragsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet43DVP
351599Daniel SuárezTrackhouse Racing TeamChevrolet35Accident
361677Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet34Accident
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points
