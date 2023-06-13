Alex Albon: Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve “should suit us a bit more than the last couple of tracks”

Alex Albon enters this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix after taking sixteenth at the previous round in Spain. Though he feels that Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve is a relatively challenging course, he also expects it to be better suited to FW45 than recent venues.

“Heading into Canada, it’s always a bit of a tricky circuit, however with it having more medium downforce, it should suit us a bit more than the last couple of tracks. I’m looking forward to heading to Montreal as it’s a really nice atmosphere around the city.”

With only one points finish to his name at the season opener, Albon looks forward to seeing what kind of impact their update for Montréal will have, and hopes that Williams Racing will be rewarded for their efforts with a successful outcome.

“We have an upgrade coming for this weekend, so it should be interesting to see how it performs.”

“Everyone at the factory has done a huge job to get this upgrade ready for the weekend, so hopefully we can have a good result.”

“I’m excited to head to Canada for the first time” – Logan Sargeant

Logan Sargeant finished in twentieth place last time out at Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya, after a race that saw zero retirements.This weekend will mark team-mate Logan Sargeant’s début performance at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, a track he has been looking forward to driving for a quite a long time.

With several technically challenging features, Sargeant described the venue as a “difficult” fixture on the calendar. In line with team-mate Albon’s expectation, Sargeant hopes that Canada ends up being a stronger track for Williams than those of recent, and will give them the opportunity to bring home a solid result.

“I’m excited to head to Canada for the first time. It’s a track I’ve wanted to drive since I was very young.”

“It’s a difficult circuit with the walls very close on the exits of high-speed chicanes. I’m hoping it suits our car a little better than Barcelona and we can have a good weekend.”