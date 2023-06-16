Alex Albon: Williams Not in “A Bad Place” Despite Disrupted Friday in Montreal

Alex Albon believes Williams Racing aren’t in a bad place despite a disrupted Friday in Montreal, which saw Free Practice One abandoned and Free Practice Two extended to 90 minutes.

Albon was pleased with the progress of the new upgrades on his car, despite the two disrupted sessions. Albon is the only Williams driver to get the upgrades this weekend, with the team set to introduce them to Logan Sargeant at the British Grand Prix.

The Thai driver feels fairly pleased with the upgrades so far, and he’ll be hoping he can add to his singular points finish on Sunday.

“The disrupted day hasn’t hurt us too much. We did a lot of simulator practice and it’s kind of what I expected so there haven’t been any nasty surprises with the car, which is a good thing. We didn’t really complete a proper FP2, so we didn’t put on a proper set of tyres, but otherwise, we’re not in a bad place.”

Albon has never scored points in Montreal, having failed on two previous occasions in 2022 and 2019. The Williams driver has just a singular point to his name this season but has been outperforming the package provided to him, once again.

Logan Sargeant: “The car felt pretty good”

Credit: Williams Racing

Sargeant is making his debut at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve this weekend, having not raced at the circuit before, and despite lacking pace, the American driver is happy with the work they have done today.

The rookie is yet to score points, and with the Canadian Grand Prix always being an eventful weekend, he could push for points during the race, although it remains unlikely with Sargeant running the non-upgraded package.

“It was an interrupted first day in Montreal, but we made the most of it in FP2 and got a lot of laps in. The car felt pretty good for the most part. There’s more to come from my side taking a bit of margin in my first session.”

The American is hoping for some mixed conditions tomorrow in qualifying, which may open the door for him to make it out of Q1 for the first time in four races with his last Q2 appearance coming in Azerbaijan.

“We’re in a good place heading into tomorrow however it should be pretty wet so we’re going to have to wait and see what the conditions are actually like.”