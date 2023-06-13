Alfa Romeo Looking to ‘Replicate’ Impressive 2022 Canadian GP performance

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Team Representative of Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake is hopeful that the Swiss side can score some good points at this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix, mimicking their 2022 performance at the Circuit de Gilles-Villeneuve.

Alfa Romeo head to Canada having claimed two points at the Spanish Grand Prix, courtesy of Zhou Guanyu finishing ninth. Valtteri Bottas was forced to settle for nineteenth in Spain, following significant floor damage. Despite this, the Hinwil-based team regard their Spanish GP performance as “positive”, given how the C43 did actually show strong pace.

On paper, this weekend’s Canadian GP should be a good one for the outfit, based on their performance last season. Twelve months ago in Montreal, Bottas finished seventh with Zhou in eighth, marking one of the team’s best results of the season.

Last season’s result means that Alfa Romeo head to Montreal “with confidence”, to the extent where Alunni Bravi admits the target is to “replicate” their double points finish from 2022.

“The positive result in Barcelona was important proof of the effort made by the team over the past weeks, both trackside and in Hinwil, and how eager we all are to fight for the points regularly. The result we brought home made us even more motivated, and the team resumed work right away to find the extra performance that can make a difference in our sport.

“We head to Montreal with confidence: we had one of our best results of last season here, and the aim, of course, is to replicate that. The pace we showed throughout the weekend in Spain was promising, and a confirmation that the upgrades we brought are pushing us in the right direction. We must keep up with the good performances: we know now, more than ever, that we have it in us, and if we execute a flawless weekend, we are perfectly capable to achieve even more.”