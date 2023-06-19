Aston Martin’s Mike Krack: “It was a very well-executed race with strong pace”

Mike Krack was full of congratulations to everyone within the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula 1 Team for their performance and result in the Canadian Grand Prix.

Fernando Alonso secured second place at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve after a great tussle with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team’s Lewis Hamilton, with a fuel system issue forcing him to lift and coast for a long spell of the afternoon.

Team-mate Lance Stroll recovered from a grid penalty to climb to ninth, with his race compromised by the timing of the safety car that came a lap after he made his pit stop and undid some of the progress he had made early on. He profited from a penalty for Lando Norris to gain a position in the final result having passed Valtteri Bottas on the run to the chequered flag on the final lap.

Krack, the Team Principal at Aston Martin, was pleased to see the team take home twenty points from Canada as they continue their battle for second place in the Constructors’ Championship with Mercedes.

“Congratulations to Fernando, Lance and the entire team on another great result,” said Krack. “It was a very well-executed race with strong pace, clean pitstops, and important overtakes.

“There was not a moment to relax as Fernando stayed close to Max and kept a gap to Lewis to finish second. We also had to play it safe with some lift and coast to manage a fuel system issue.

“It was good to see Lance make a great comeback and score valuable points too. He was heavily disadvantaged by the Safety Car. It came out a lap after his first pitstop, which cost him several positions and undid much of his hard work in the opening laps. He kept his head down and recovered well to take ninth place on the final lap.

“We leave Montréal, our second home race, with 20 important points for the Constructors’ Championship.”