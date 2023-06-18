Formula 1

Hülkenberg Loses Front Row Start as Multiple Grid Penalties Given Out Ahead of Canadian GP

By
1 Mins read
Credit: LAT Photo

The grid for the Canadian Grand Prix will look quite different this afternoon, with multiple drivers being awarded grid penalties following an action-packed qualifying session in the rain.

Max Verstappen secured pole position yesterday for the fourth successive race and was set to start alongside Nico Hülkenberg in second place after the Haas F1 Team driver put in an incredible lap to beat the likes of Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton.

Unfortunately, the German driver’s second-place finish was revoked due to a violation of the red flag regulations. The FIA stewards discovered that Hulkenberg failed to adhere to the minimum lap time during a red flag period that resulted from Oscar Piastri’s crash in Q3.

Impeding took centre stage following the session with seven drivers being summoned to the stewards, with three drivers given penalties for their offences.

Carlos Sainz Jr. qualified eighth during the session, but blocked both Lando Norris and Pierre Gasly in the final corner, resulting in the BWT Alpine F1 Team driver losing out on a spot in Q2 and being eliminated. Sainz will now start eleventh on the grid, behind his teammate, Charles Leclerc, who was also summoned to the steward’s room for impeding Yuki Tsunoda but the incident was dismissed with no further action.

Tsunoda found himself in trouble for impeding Hülkenberg and was handed a three-place penalty, meaning he will now start nineteenth. Home favourite Lance Stroll was also given the same penalty for impeding Esteban Ocon and will start sixteenth on the grid.

Both Williams Racing drivers were also summoned to the stewards for not handing back their tyres after Free Practice Three, resulting in a 10,000 euro fine.

Here is how the grid looks ahead of today’s Canadian Grand Prix:

POSDRIVERCARQUALIFYING TIME
1Max VerstappenRED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT1:25.858
2Fernando AlonsoASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES1:27.286
3Lewis HamiltonMERCEDES1:27.627
4George RussellMERCEDES1:27.893
5Nico Hulkenberg*HAAS FERRARI1:27.102
6Esteban OconALPINE RENAULT1:27.945
7Lando NorrisMCLAREN MERCEDES1:28.046
8Oscar PiastriMCLAREN MERCEDES1:31.349
9Alexander AlbonWILLIAMS MERCEDES
10Charles LeclercFERRARI1:20.615
11Carlos Sainz*FERRARI1:29.294
12Sergio PerezRED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT1:20.959
13Kevin MagnussenHAAS FERRARI1:21.678
14Valtteri BottasALFA ROMEO FERRARI1:21.821
15Pierre GaslyALPINE RENAULT1:22.886
16Lance Stroll*ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES1:21.484
17Nyck De VriesALPHATAURI HONDA RBPT1:23.137
18Logan SargeantWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:23.337
19Yuki Tsunoda*ALPHATAURI HONDA RBPT1:22.746
20Zhou GuanyuALFA ROMEO FERRARI1:23.342
*Hülkenberg, Sainz, Stroll and Tsuonda handed three-place penalties.
