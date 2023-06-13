Max Verstappen: “Last year’s win is still in my mind”

Max Verstappen is hoping to replicate his win at last season’s Canadian Grand Prix this weekend at the Circuit de Gilles-Villeneuve, whilst a fourth consecutive win of the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship is also on the cards for the Dutchman.

The reigning World Champion heads into the Canadian GP in mesmerising form, with the Oracle Red Bull Racing driver having breezed to victory last time out at the Spanish Grand Prix. A victory on Sunday would mark two consecutive wins in Montreal, four wins in a row this season and six for the campaign overall. Another win would see him further extend his lead in the Drivers’ Championship as well, which already sits at a comfortable fifty-three points.

Verstappen is certainly the unsurprising favourite for the win once again, with him still having last year’s narrow win over Carlos Sainz Jr. “in my mind”.

“It’s always nice to go back to Montreal, it’s a great city and the fans are great there. The track is very unique because you actually get to ride some old school kerbs and the scenery is pretty cool too.

“The car setup has to be a careful balance between straight line speed and being able to run on the kerbs well, we have to find a good trade off. Of course, last year’s win is still in my mind so hopefully we can do something similar this weekend.”

“I must be massively consistent in Montreal” – Sergio Pérez

On the other side of the Red Bull garage, Sergio Pérez is aware that he must “get back to the form” he showed at the start of the season if he wants to remain in the title fight. Shocking qualifying performances in Monaco and Spain correlated into below-par results, allowing Verstappen to stretch his legs in the championship.

Since Barcelona, Pérez has returned to the team’s base to dissect what went wrong in Spain, in an attempt to make some steps forward this weekend. To become World Champion this season, the Mexican simply can’t afford another bad performance, with him knowing he has to be “massively consistent”.

“I am looking forward to getting back in the car this weekend. I have been in Milton Keynes since the Spanish GP, working hard with my Team and we have put in a lot of good work and had some very constructive conversations. I know what I must do to get back to the form I am capable of and as a Team we know how to get the car into a window where I will perform best.

“Getting through moments like this, it’s more important than ever to work as a Team and we will all support each other to push for the win in Canada. I have a fantastic car and it’s always exciting to get behind the wheel, I must be massively consistent in Montreal and have a complete weekend.”