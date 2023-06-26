Mick Schumacher Set to Appear at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Current Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team reserve driver Mick Schumacher will get the chance to drive his father’s legendary Mercedes W02 from the 2011 season at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The W02, which played a vital role in Mercedes’ fourth-place finish in the Constructors’ Championship that year, holds great significance in the Schumacher racing heritage. Following his recent testing of the 2023 Mercedes W14 after the Spanish Grand Prix, Mick expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming event. He described it as a remarkable moment to drive his father’s car, even if it’s just for a short period of time.

“It’s going to be spectacular to run in my Dad’s 2011 car, the W02, even if it is only a short run. Just experiencing this generation of cars will be mega! Knowing that he raced this car makes it extra special, and there will be many emotions coming with it. I have been lucky enough to drive one of his Benetton cars and some of the Ferraris he raced, but this will be the first time behind the wheel of a Mercedes he drove. I am sure I will get out of it with a big smile on my face.”

The Goodwood Festival of Speed takes place at the historic Goodwood estate in England and is widely recognized as a prestigious motorsport gathering that attracts enthusiasts from around the globe.

This year, as the festival commemorates its 30th anniversary alongside the 75th anniversary of the Goodwood Motor Circuit, attendees can anticipate a weekend filled with awe-inspiring displays of automotive excellence. The event will feature a diverse selection of cars from various eras participating in the hill climb. Joining Schumacher will be former Haas F1 Team and Mercedes development driver Esteban Gutierrez, who will drive the championship-winning W12 from 2021, a year which saw Lewis Hamilton miss out on the Championship after a fight with Max Verstappen.